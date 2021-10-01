U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
of the Liver Diseases Branch

Barbara Rehermann, M.D. Barbara Rehermann, M.D.

Section Chief

barbara.rehermann@nih.gov
Conducting translational and basic studies on immune responses to viruses, in particular those that affect the liver, and their regulation by the gastrointestinal microbiome.
About Our Research

Select Publications

Neonatal exposure to a wild-derived microbiome protects mice against diet-induced obesity.
Hild B, Dreier MS, Oh JH, McCulloch JA, Badger JH, Guo J, Thefaine CE, Umarova R, Hall KD, Gavrilova O, Rosshart SP, Trinchieri G, Rehermann B.
Nat Metab (2021 Aug) 3:1042-1057. Abstract/Full Text
Laboratory mice born to wild mice have natural microbiota and model human immune responses.
Rosshart SP, Herz J, Vassallo BG, Hunter A, Wall MK, Badger JH, McCulloch JA, Anastasakis DG, Sarshad AA, Leonardi I, Collins N, Blatter JA, Han SJ, Tamoutounour S, Potapova S, Foster St Claire MB, Yuan W, Sen SK, Dreier MS, Hild B, Hafner M, Wang D, Iliev ID, Belkaid Y, Trinchieri G, Rehermann B.
Science (2019 Aug 2) 365. Abstract/Full Text
View More Publications

Lab Members

A group photo of the NIDDK Immunology Section.
Immunology Section, front row from left: Benedikt Hild, Helenie Kefalakes, Kaleb Bogale, Cody Stein; back row from left: Stephan Rosshart, Ashli Hunter, Barbara Rehermann, Matthew Dreier and Akira Nishio. Photo taken in Bethesda, Md. on June 4, 2018
View Our Lab Members
