Immunology Section
of the Liver Diseases Branch
Barbara Rehermann, M.D.
Section Chiefbarbara.rehermann@nih.gov
Conducting translational and basic studies on immune responses to viruses, in particular those that affect the liver, and their regulation by the gastrointestinal microbiome.
Select Publications
- Neonatal exposure to a wild-derived microbiome protects mice against diet-induced obesity.
- Hild B, Dreier MS, Oh JH, McCulloch JA, Badger JH, Guo J, Thefaine CE, Umarova R, Hall KD, Gavrilova O, Rosshart SP, Trinchieri G, Rehermann B.
- Nat Metab (2021 Aug) 3:1042-1057. Abstract/Full Text
- Laboratory mice born to wild mice have natural microbiota and model human immune responses.
- Rosshart SP, Herz J, Vassallo BG, Hunter A, Wall MK, Badger JH, McCulloch JA, Anastasakis DG, Sarshad AA, Leonardi I, Collins N, Blatter JA, Han SJ, Tamoutounour S, Potapova S, Foster St Claire MB, Yuan W, Sen SK, Dreier MS, Hild B, Hafner M, Wang D, Iliev ID, Belkaid Y, Trinchieri G, Rehermann B.
- Science (2019 Aug 2) 365. Abstract/Full Text
Lab Members
Immunology Section, front row from left: Benedikt Hild, Helenie Kefalakes, Kaleb Bogale, Cody Stein; back row from left: Stephan Rosshart, Ashli Hunter, Barbara Rehermann, Matthew Dreier and Akira Nishio. Photo taken in Bethesda, Md. on June 4, 2018View Our Lab Members