Marc L. Reitman, M.D., Ph.D.

Research Goal

Obesity has reached pandemic proportions and treatment is rarely successful for the long term. We believe that by elucidating the underlying physiology, novel and effective anti-obesity therapies will be discovered. Effective obesity treatment will also stem the epidemic of type 2 diabetes mellitus.

Current Research

I am broadly interested in a mechanistic and translational understanding of diabetes, energy homeostasis, and obesity. My particular interests include studying mouse genetics and pharmacology, using mouse models to understand metabolic rate regulation, body temperature regulation and the role of BRS-3 (bombesin receptor subtype-3), and exploring drug treatments for obesity. One current project involves dissecting the neuroscience of how BRS-3 regulates metabolic rate, body temperature, and blood pressure. Another project explores how to improve the use of mice to evaluate candidate treatments for human obesity. A third interest is the role of brown adipose tissue and uncoupling in mouse and human thermal biology and body weight regulation.

Applying our Research

By studying the mechanisms involved in energy homeostasis, we should gain knowledge that will lead to advancements in the treatment of diabetes and obesity.