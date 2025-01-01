Margaret L. Rodgers, Ph.D., Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator
Acting Section Chief: Ribonucleoprotein Assembly Section, Laboratory of Biochemistry & Genetics
Scientific Focus Areas: RNA Biology, Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Ribosomal Protein S12 Hastens Nucleation of Co-Transcriptional Ribosome Assembly.
- Rodgers ML, Sun Y, Woodson SA.
- Biomolecules (2023 Jun 6) 13. Abstract/Full Text
- Small RNAs and Hfq capture unfolded RNA target sites during transcription.
- Rodgers ML, O'Brien B, Woodson SA.
- Mol Cell (2023 May 4) 83:1489-1501.e5. Abstract/Full Text
- Identification of transient intermediates during spliceosome activation by single molecule fluorescence microscopy.
- Fu X, Kaur H, Rodgers ML, Montemayor EJ, Butcher SE, Hoskins AA.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2022 Nov 29) 119:e2206815119. Abstract/Full Text
- A roadmap for rRNA folding and assembly during transcription.
- Rodgers ML, Woodson SA.
- Trends Biochem Sci (2021 Nov) 46:889-901. Abstract/Full Text
- Transcription Increases the Cooperativity of Ribonucleoprotein Assembly.
- Rodgers ML, Woodson SA.
- Cell (2019 Nov 27) 179:1370-1381.e12. Abstract/Full Text
- A newborn RNA switches its fate.
- Rodgers ML, Hao Y, Woodson SA.
- Nat Chem Biol (2019 Nov) 15:1031-1032. Abstract/Full Text
- A multi-step model for facilitated unwinding of the yeast U4/U6 RNA duplex.
- Rodgers ML, Didychuk AL, Butcher SE, Brow DA, Hoskins AA.
- Nucleic Acids Res (2016 Dec 15) 44:10912-10928. Abstract/Full Text
- Single molecule analysis reveals reversible and irreversible steps during spliceosome activation.
- Hoskins AA, Rodgers ML, Friedman LJ, Gelles J, Moore MJ.
- Elife (2016 May 31) 5. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural Analysis of Multi-Helical RNAs by NMR-SAXS/WAXS: Application to the U4/U6 di-snRNA.
- Cornilescu G, Didychuk AL, Rodgers ML, Michael LA, Burke JE, Montemayor EJ, Hoskins AA, Butcher SE.
- J Mol Biol (2016 Feb 27) 428:777-789. Abstract/Full Text
- Conformational dynamics of stem II of the U2 snRNA.
- Rodgers ML, Tretbar US, Dehaven A, Alwan AA, Luo G, Mast HM, Hoskins AA.
- RNA (2016 Feb) 22:225-36. Abstract/Full Text
- Fluorescent Labeling of Proteins in Whole Cell Extracts for Single-Molecule Imaging.
- Hansen SR, Rodgers ML, Hoskins AA.
- Methods Enzymol (2016) 581:83-104. Abstract/Full Text
- Rapid isolation and single-molecule analysis of ribonucleoproteins from cell lysate by SNAP-SiMPull.
- Rodgers ML, Paulson J, Hoskins AA.
- RNA (2015 May) 21:1031-41. Abstract/Full Text
- Chemoenzymatic synthesis of bifunctional polyubiquitin substrates for monitoring ubiquitin chain remodeling.
- Trang VH, Rodgers ML, Boyle KJ, Hoskins AA, Strieter ER.
- Chembiochem (2014 Jul 21) 15:1563-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Visualizing cellular machines with colocalization single molecule microscopy.
- Larson JD, Rodgers ML, Hoskins AA.
- Chem Soc Rev (2014 Feb 21) 43:1189-200. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed January 2025