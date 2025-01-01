U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases NIH: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 75 years: 1950-2025 75 years: 1950-2025
  1. Home
  2. Research & Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Labs & Branches
  5. Laboratory of Biochemistry & Genetics
  6. Ribonucleoprotein Assembly Section

Ribonucleoprotein Assembly Section

of the Laboratory of Biochemistry & Genetics

Maggie Rodgers. Margaret L. Rodgers, Ph.D., Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator

Acting Section Chief

margaret.rodgers@nih.gov
We study how RNAs and proteins form complexes called ribonucleoproteins that carry out essential steps in gene expression
About Our Research

Select Publications

Ribosomal Protein S12 Hastens Nucleation of Co-Transcriptional Ribosome Assembly.
Rodgers ML, Sun Y, Woodson SA.
Biomolecules (2023 Jun 6) 13. Abstract/Full Text
Small RNAs and Hfq capture unfolded RNA target sites during transcription.
Rodgers ML, O'Brien B, Woodson SA.
Mol Cell (2023 May 4) 83:1489-1501.e5. Abstract/Full Text
View More Publications
Lab Members
Last Reviewed January 2025