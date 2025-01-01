Ribonucleoprotein Assembly Section
of the Laboratory of Biochemistry & Genetics
Margaret L. Rodgers, Ph.D., Stadtman Tenure-Track Investigator
Acting Section Chiefmargaret.rodgers@nih.gov
We study how RNAs and proteins form complexes called ribonucleoproteins that carry out essential steps in gene expression
Select Publications
- Ribosomal Protein S12 Hastens Nucleation of Co-Transcriptional Ribosome Assembly.
- Rodgers ML, Sun Y, Woodson SA.
- Biomolecules (2023 Jun 6) 13. Abstract/Full Text
- Small RNAs and Hfq capture unfolded RNA target sites during transcription.
- Rodgers ML, O'Brien B, Woodson SA.
- Mol Cell (2023 May 4) 83:1489-1501.e5. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed January 2025