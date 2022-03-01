Elena Sanovich, Ph.D.

Select Experience

Scientific Review Officer Intern/Contractor, Scientific Review Branch, NIA, NIH, 2009-2011

Assistant Research Scientist, Director of the Imaging Core, Integrative Neuroscience Program, Center for Comparative and Evolutionary Biology of Hearing, University of Maryland, 2002-2009

Scientist I and Scientist II, Tumor Angiogenesis Research Project, SAIC/NCI, 1997-2002

Research Fellow/Consultant, Laboratory of Neurobiology, NINDS, NIH & Alkermes, Inc., 1991-1997

Ph.D., The Research Institute of Human Morphology, National Academy of Medical Sciences, Moscow, Russia, 1985