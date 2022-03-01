Elena Sanovich, Ph.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
I am a scientific review officer at the NIDDK. My expertise includes cell biology, basic and applied neuroscience, structural and functional imaging, angiogenesis, translational research, and clinical trials. At the NIDDK Scientific Review Branch, I have been responsible for organizing and conducting review meetings for the following multiple mechanisms: DP3, P01, R01, U01, and U54, in various areas of endocrinology, nephrology, urology, and digestive diseases. I can potentially conduct the initial peer review of specific research applications, including contract proposals, applications for centers, program projects, scientific meetings, training and career development, and applications responding to Funding Opportunity Announcements published by the NIDDK and other Institutes.
Select Experience
Scientific Review Officer Intern/Contractor, Scientific Review Branch, NIA, NIH, 2009-2011
Assistant Research Scientist, Director of the Imaging Core, Integrative Neuroscience Program, Center for Comparative and Evolutionary Biology of Hearing, University of Maryland, 2002-2009
Scientist I and Scientist II, Tumor Angiogenesis Research Project, SAIC/NCI, 1997-2002
Research Fellow/Consultant, Laboratory of Neurobiology, NINDS, NIH & Alkermes, Inc., 1991-1997
Ph.D., The Research Institute of Human Morphology, National Academy of Medical Sciences, Moscow, Russia, 1985