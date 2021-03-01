Katrina Serrano, Ph.D.

Responsibilities & Activities

As a program director in the Office of Minority Health Research Coordination, I oversee a portfolio of grants related to promoting diversity in health-related research, promoting organ and tissue donation among diverse populations, and partnering with professional societies to enhance scientific workforce diversity. I also oversee a training/travel awards program for early career investigators who are underrepresented in biomedical research and academic medicine.

Committees & Working Groups

NIH Office of Behavioral and Social Sciences Research Coordinating Committee, NIDDK Secondary Representative

NIDDK Women’s Health Working Group, Co-chair