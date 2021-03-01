Katrina Serrano, Ph.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
As a program director in the Office of Minority Health Research Coordination, I oversee a portfolio of grants related to promoting diversity in health-related research, promoting organ and tissue donation among diverse populations, and partnering with professional societies to enhance scientific workforce diversity. I also oversee a training/travel awards program for early career investigators who are underrepresented in biomedical research and academic medicine.
Committees & Working Groups
NIH Office of Behavioral and Social Sciences Research Coordinating Committee, NIDDK Secondary Representative
NIDDK Women’s Health Working Group, Co-chair
Select Experience
Program Officer, Office of Research on Women's Health, NIH, 2017-2019
Cancer Research Training Award Fellow, Behavioral Research Program, Division of Cancer Control and Population Sciences, NCI, NIH, 2014-2017
Research Manager, PMK Associates, Inc, 2013-2014
Ph.D., Texas A&M University, 2012
B.S., University of Illinois at Chicago, 2005