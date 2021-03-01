  1. Home
Katrina Serrano, Ph.D.

Program Director: Office of Minority Health Research Coordination
Small Grants for New Investigators to Promote Diversity in Health-Related Research (R21); Minority Organ and Tissue Donation Program (R01); Professional Society Programs to Promote Diversity (R25); Travel Awards (NMA & NHMA)
301-480-7855 Add to Contacts

Responsibilities & Activities

As a program director in the Office of Minority Health Research Coordination, I oversee a portfolio of grants related to promoting diversity in health-related research, promoting organ and tissue donation among diverse populations, and partnering with professional societies to enhance scientific workforce diversity. I also oversee a training/travel awards program for early career investigators who are underrepresented in biomedical research and academic medicine.

Committees & Working Groups

NIH Office of Behavioral and Social Sciences Research Coordinating Committee, NIDDK Secondary Representative

NIDDK Women’s Health Working Group, Co-chair

Select Experience

Program Officer, Office of Research on Women's Health, NIH, 2017-2019

Cancer Research Training Award Fellow, Behavioral Research Program, Division of Cancer Control and Population Sciences, NCI, NIH, 2014-2017

Research Manager, PMK Associates, Inc, 2013-2014

Ph.D., Texas A&M University, 2012

B.S., University of Illinois at Chicago, 2005