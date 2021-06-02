Bringing together basic and clinical investigators to enhance the impact of their digestive and/or liver diseases research.

Funding for Digestive Diseases Research Core Centers (DDRCC)

NIDDK funds Digestive Diseases Centers via P30. Please see the DDRCC Application Resources for required tables and addition documentation.

View the DDRCC current schedule of review for funded centers.

Resources and Services Available from Digestive Diseases Research Core Centers

Digestive Diseases Research Core Centers generate investigative resources that can be made available to the broader research community. Centers also often support pilot and feasibility programs that fund small grants to generate preliminary data to include in larger grant applications and offer enrichment activities.

Information about Digestive Disease Research Center Sites

The NIDDK aims to integrate, coordinate, and foster interdisciplinary cooperation between groups of established investigators that conduct high-quality research on digestive and/or liver diseases. An existing base of outstanding digestive and/or liver disease-related research is a prerequisite for the establishment of a Center. Research in these Centers focuses on the etiology, treatment, and prevention of digestive and/or liver diseases. Each Digestive Diseases Research Core Center has its own individual theme, which reflects the research projects and interests of the Investigators constituting its membership. A Center’s theme serves to focus its activities to meet the needs of its members and facilitate a defined area of NIDDK-related digestive or liver diseases science. Further information about the Centers can be found on the individual centers’ websites.

Research Aims: The scientific focus of the Center revolves host-environmental interactions in digestive and liver disease research from bench to bedside. Research amongst Center Investigators includes the molecular regulation of cellular processes in the digestive tract and liver, how they are integrated with the immune system, and their responses to environmental exposures such as diet and the microbiota. The Center is divided into three thematic areas: Intestinal Biology, Liver Biology, and Microbiology/Immunology. Center resources include four scientific cores to support research in both model systems and human subjects, a pilot project program, weekly seminar series, an annual retreat, and various enrichment programs.

Research Aims: Fosters pediatric digestive disease research and strives to make significant discoveries to restore digestive health.

Research Aims: Cross-institutional and multi-disciplinary program between Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center (UHCMC), the Cleveland Clinic (CCF), and the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center (LSVAMC). The center’s two major themes are digestive inflammation and intestinal tumorigenesis, both of which represent well-established areas of collaborative investigation at CWRU.

Research Aims: Investigate signal transduction mechanisms regulating homeostasis and GI disorders. Our approach includes studies on genetics and gene regulation, cellular signaling pathways, receptors,and ion channels.

Research Aims: The Harvard Digestive Disease Center (HDDC) is a community of scientists focused on understanding the cellular, immune, and microbial biology of mucosal surfaces lining the alimentary tract: this is the Center’s Theme. We aim to elucidate the integrated cell and molecular biology of the epithelial, immune, neuronal, mesenchymal, and microbial cell types that comprise the complex ecosystem of the gut.



Our work has impact on the inflammatory and non-inflammatory diseases of the stomach, intestine, and colon; on basic tissue and organ physiology; and on the gut microbiome and its interface with the host including effects on metabolism.



The HDDC includes scientists in 4 major areas of research that are basic to understanding the mechanisms of normal digestive tract function and the pathogenesis of disease:

Cell, Developmental, and Stem Cell Biology of the Alimentary Tract Innate and Adaptive Mucosal Immunology and Microbial Pathogenesis Gut Microbiology and Metabolism Clinical and Translational Research on the Alimentary Tract

Our signature research strategy fosters basic experimental biology, including discovery and computational approaches, and the Center supports a rapidly expanding program in human clinical and translational research.



We have a major commitment to training, mentoring, and supporting young scientists in digestive disease research and to fostering the early careers of new faculty recruited to the HMS campus.



The overarching mission of the HDDC is to foster better clinical, translational, and basic science in fields related to the digestive diseases by: Connecting People, Creating Opportunity, Providing Critical Technologies, and Extending Resources.

Research Aims: The mission of the Center is to provide a facilitative infrastructure that supports meaningful interactions among multidisciplinary scientists investigating cell signaling mechanisms in gastrointestinal cells and therapeutically exploiting these pathways to improve the health of patients with digestive diseases.

Research Aims: The mission of the Medical University of South Carolina Digestive Disease Research Core Center (MUSC DDRCC) is to enhance research infrastructure and expand research capacity to enable outstanding, collaborative biomedical research in digestive and liver diseases.

Pilot & Feasibility Program Through Pilot and Feasibility project funding, attract and support junior investigators into the field. The P & F project additionally is expected to attract those who are not currently involved in digestive disease research to apply their expertise to this important area and help translate basic research discoveries to the clinical arena.





Research Aims: The aim of the research training program is to develop independent investigators who will devote their career to research on fundamental aspects of digestive diseases and train individuals from the adult and pediatric GI programs.

Activities & Services Cores Human Translational Core Preclinical Models

Microbiomics and Functional Genomics

Pilot & Feasibility Program The SDDRC Pilot and Feasibility Program provides financial and mentoring support to facilitate and accelerate the development of innovative ideas in digestive disease research.



Research Aims: The Pittsburgh Liver Research Center (PLRC) is a multidisciplinary center that builds on the strengths of UPMC, a leader in the delivery of innovative and cutting-edge clinical care, and the University of Pittsburgh, a leader in research, discovery, education, and innovation. Serving as a point of convergence for timely research in liver health and disease, PLRC fosters an intellectual exchange between clinicians and researchers to management of patients with liver disease. The PLRC is committed to providing a platform to enhance, enrich, and synergize scientific interactions and collaborations among various investigators in the field of liver pathobiology in three major areas - Regenerative Medicine, Chronic Liver Injury and Tumorigenesis. Specifically, the PLRC provides research funding, scientific and clinical core facilities, opportunities to network and collaborate, and education.

Administrative core provides administrative leadership while seeking advice from the PLRC membership, External and Internal Advisory Boards. Scientific Cores Advanced Cell and Tissue Imaging Center Clinical Biospecimen Repository and Processing Core Genomics and Systems Biology Core Human Synthetic Liver Biology Core Pilot and Feasibility Program

PLRC sponsors Pilot and Feasibility grants every year to especially support new investigators in liver related research projects, and provide longitudinal mentoring and career development opportunities. Enrichment Program

The enrichment program fosters community building while providing various opportunities of enrichment through seminars, work-in-progress meetings, clinician-scientist round tables, mini-retreats, and workshops.



Research Aims: The mission of the CGIBD is to promote and enhance multidisciplinary research to reduce the burden of digestive diseases.

Research Aims: The goal of the Center is to integrate bench science with clinical investigation, in support of its mission to understand and cure human liver diseases.

Research Aims: To foster and facilitate interdisciplinary and innovative, patient-oriented, research in the field of complex inflammatory digestive diseases, to understand and therapeutically exploit discoveries to improve the health of patients with digestive diseases.

Research Aims: The DDRC is a multidisciplinary center at Vanderbilt University Medical Center developed to serve the following purposes: Promote digestive diseases-related research in an integrative, collaborative and multidisciplinary manner Develop and implement programs for attracting, training, and retaining young investigators in digestive disease-related research Enhance the basic, translational, and clinical research capabilities of the VDDRC members Facilitate the transfer of basic research discoveries to improvements in prevention and/or clinical care Attract investigators not involved in digestive disease-related research to pursue these lines of investigation

Research Aims: The overarching mission of the Center is to promote collaborative, multidisciplinary research focused on interactions between host and environment in digestive disease. Our Center seeks to advance the health of patients with digestive diseases by supporting enabling technology and promoting the basic and translational research interests of its Full and Associate members, while nurturing the career development of junior investigators. Interests are organized around three major themes: Host-microbial interactions, inflammation and mucosal immunity Stem cells, epithelial renewal, paligenosis and cancer; Metabolic homeostasis, nutrient transport and enterohepatic signaling

draws on the ever-expanding biomedical research enterprise in the San Diego area, and the opportunity to select a unique subset of academic investigators for Center membership, whose work complements the thematic focus of the Center on "Inflammation in the Digestive Tract." Center investigators conduct outstanding research related to inflammation, immunity, and host-microbial interactions in both gastrointestinal tract and liver. Topics range from basic mechanisms governing inflammation, the role of infection, immune and inflammatory responses in preclinical studies, to translational studies and clinical trials with human tissues and well-defined patient populations.

Yale Liver Center (Yale University)