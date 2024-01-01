Aliecia Shepherd

Responsibilities & Activities

I serve as Lead Program Analyst for the KUH division of NIDDK, where I lead several efforts, including:

Directly oversee and manage the KUH budget, tracking all proposed funding requests and balancing the annual budget for the KUH Division.

Coordinate efforts of the Division Director, Program Directors, Grants Management Branch, and Budget Office to prioritize and execute all KUH funding actions.

NIDDK Ambassador to the trans-NIH working group to enhance the QVR (Query, View, Reporting) grants information database.

Generate and present program data and budget analyses to track critical outcomes and improve performance.

Serve as Executive Secretary for the KUH National Advisory Sub-Council.

Provide technical and administrative support for all KUH Professional staff.

Committees & Working Groups