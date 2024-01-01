U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Aliecia Shepherd

Responsibilities & Activities

I serve as Lead Program Analyst for the KUH division of NIDDK, where I lead several efforts, including:

  • Directly oversee and manage the KUH budget, tracking all proposed funding requests and balancing the annual budget for the KUH Division.
  • Coordinate efforts of the Division Director, Program Directors, Grants Management Branch, and Budget Office to prioritize and execute all KUH funding actions.
  • NIDDK Ambassador to the trans-NIH working group to enhance the QVR (Query, View, Reporting) grants information database.
  • Generate and present program data and budget analyses to track critical outcomes and improve performance.
  • Serve as Executive Secretary for the KUH National Advisory Sub-Council.
  • Provide technical and administrative support for all KUH Professional staff.

Committees & Working Groups

  • NIDDK Health Equity and Health Disparities Working Group, Analyst
  • NIDDK Grants Management Program Interactions Committee (GMPIC), Member
  • Council Action Systems (CAS) Development Working Group, Member
  • Initiative Tracking System (ITS) Working Group, Member
  • IT Coordinators Working Group, Member

Select Experience

Operations Specialist, Healthy Directions, LLC, 2001-2007

Biological Warfare Research Intern, SAIC International, 2000-2000