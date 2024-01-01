Aliecia Shepherd
Responsibilities & Activities
I serve as Lead Program Analyst for the KUH division of NIDDK, where I lead several efforts, including:
- Directly oversee and manage the KUH budget, tracking all proposed funding requests and balancing the annual budget for the KUH Division.
- Coordinate efforts of the Division Director, Program Directors, Grants Management Branch, and Budget Office to prioritize and execute all KUH funding actions.
- NIDDK Ambassador to the trans-NIH working group to enhance the QVR (Query, View, Reporting) grants information database.
- Generate and present program data and budget analyses to track critical outcomes and improve performance.
- Serve as Executive Secretary for the KUH National Advisory Sub-Council.
- Provide technical and administrative support for all KUH Professional staff.
Committees & Working Groups
- NIDDK Health Equity and Health Disparities Working Group, Analyst
- NIDDK Grants Management Program Interactions Committee (GMPIC), Member
- Council Action Systems (CAS) Development Working Group, Member
- Initiative Tracking System (ITS) Working Group, Member
- IT Coordinators Working Group, Member
Select Experience
Operations Specialist, Healthy Directions, LLC, 2001-2007
Biological Warfare Research Intern, SAIC International, 2000-2000