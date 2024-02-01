U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  4. Arthur Sherman, Ph.D.
  5. Publications
Arthur Sherman, Ph.D.

Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below. Visit GitHub.com to view a list of models by publication citation.

Select Publications

Oscillations in K(ATP) conductance drive slow calcium oscillations in pancreatic β-cells.
Marinelli I, Thompson BM, Parekh VS, Fletcher PA, Gerardo-Giorda L, Sherman AS, Satin LS, Bertram R.
Biophys J (2022 Apr 19) 121:1449-1464. Abstract/Full Text
Type 2 diabetes: one disease, many pathways.
Ha J, Sherman A.
Am J Physiol Endocrinol Metab (2020 Aug 1) 319:E410-E426. Abstract/Full Text
Postprandial Insulin Response and Clearance Among Black and White Women: The Federal Women's Study.
Chung ST, Galvan-De La Cruz M, Aldana PC, Mabundo LS, DuBose CW, Onuzuruike AU, Walter M, Gharib AM, Courville AB, Sherman AS, Sumner AE.
J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2019 Jan 1) 104:181-192. Abstract/Full Text
Cell Type- and Sex-Dependent Transcriptome Profiles of Rat Anterior Pituitary Cells.
Fletcher PA, Smiljanic K, Maso Prévide R, Iben JR, Li T, Rokic MB, Sherman A, Coon SL, Stojilkovic SS.
Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2019) 10:623. Abstract/Full Text
A Mathematical Model of the Pathogenesis, Prevention, and Reversal of Type 2 Diabetes.
Ha J, Satin LS, Sherman AS.
Endocrinology (2016 Feb) 157:624-35. Abstract/Full Text

Additional Publications

The astroglial and stem cell functions of adult rat folliculostellate cells.
Fletcher PA, Smiljanic K, Prévide RM, Constantin S, Sherman AS, Coon SL, Stojilkovic SS.
Glia (2023 Feb) 71:205-228. Abstract/Full Text
Pulsatile Basal Insulin Secretion Is Driven by Glycolytic Oscillations.
Fletcher PA, Marinelli I, Bertram R, Satin LS, Sherman AS.
Physiology (Bethesda) (2022 Jul 1) 37:0. Abstract/Full Text
Slow oscillations persist in pancreatic beta cells lacking phosphofructokinase M.
Marinelli I, Parekh V, Fletcher P, Thompson B, Ren J, Tang X, Saunders TL, Ha J, Sherman A, Bertram R, Satin LS.
Biophys J (2022 Mar 1) 121:692-704. Abstract/Full Text
Do oscillations in pancreatic islets require pacemaker cells?
Peercy BE, Sherman AS.
J Biosci (2022) 47. Abstract/Full Text
When MINMOD Artifactually Interprets Strong Insulin Secretion as Weak Insulin Action.
Ha J, Muniyappa R, Sherman AS, Quon MJ.
Front Physiol (2021) 12:601894. Abstract/Full Text
Metabolic characteristics of Africans with normal glucose tolerance and elevated 1-hour glucose: insight from the Africans in America study.
Briker SM, Hormenu T, DuBose CW, Mabundo LS, Chung ST, Ha J, Sherman A, Tulloch-Reid MK, Bergman M, Sumner AE.
BMJ Open Diabetes Res Care (2020 Jan) 8. Abstract/Full Text
Common and diverse elements of ion channels and receptors underlying electrical activity in endocrine pituitary cells.
Fletcher PA, Sherman A, Stojilkovic SS.
Mol Cell Endocrinol (2018 Mar 5) 463:23-36. Abstract/Full Text
How Adaptation Makes Low Firing Rates Robust.
Sherman AS, Ha J.
J Math Neurosci (2017 Dec) 7:4. Abstract/Full Text
Hemoglobin Glycation Index Is Associated With Cardiovascular Diseases in People With Impaired Glucose Metabolism.
Ahn CH, Min SH, Lee DH, Oh TJ, Kim KM, Moon JH, Choi SH, Park KS, Jang HC, Ha J, Sherman AS, Lim S.
J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2017 Aug 1) 102:2905-2913. Abstract/Full Text
Deciphering the regulation of P2X4 receptor channel gating by ivermectin using Markov models.
Mackay L, Zemkova H, Stojilkovic SS, Sherman A, Khadra A.
PLoS Comput Biol (2017 Jul) 13:e1005643. Abstract/Full Text
Modeling the diversity of spontaneous and agonist-induced electrical activity in anterior pituitary corticotrophs.
Fletcher PA, Zemkova H, Stojilkovic SS, Sherman A.
J Neurophysiol (2017 Jun 1) 117:2298-2311. Abstract/Full Text
Islets Transplanted Into the Eye: Do They Improve Our Insight Into Islet Adaptation to Insulin Resistance?
Satin LS, Ha J, Sherman AS.
Diabetes (2016 Sep) 65:2470-2. Abstract/Full Text
Paracrine regulation of glucagon secretion: the β/α/δ model.
Watts M, Ha J, Kimchi O, Sherman A.
Am J Physiol Endocrinol Metab (2016 Apr 15) 310:E597-E611. Abstract/Full Text
Phase Analysis of Metabolic Oscillations and Membrane Potential in Pancreatic Islet β-Cells.
Merrins MJ, Poudel C, McKenna JP, Ha J, Sherman A, Bertram R, Satin LS.
Biophys J (2016 Feb 2) 110:691-699. Abstract/Full Text
Chronic Glucose Exposure Systematically Shifts the Oscillatory Threshold of Mouse Islets: Experimental Evidence for an Early Intrinsic Mechanism of Compensation for Hyperglycemia.
Glynn E, Thompson B, Vadrevu S, Lu S, Kennedy RT, Ha J, Sherman A, Satin LS.
Endocrinology (2016 Feb) 157:611-23. Abstract/Full Text
Modeling of glucose-induced cAMP oscillations in pancreatic β cells: cAMP rocks when metabolism rolls.
Peercy BE, Sherman AS, Bertram R.
Biophys J (2015 Jul 21) 109:439-49. Abstract/Full Text
Allosteric regulation of the P2X4 receptor channel pore dilation.
Zemkova H, Khadra A, Rokic MB, Tvrdonova V, Sherman A, Stojilkovic SS.
Pflugers Arch (2015 Apr) 467:713-26. Abstract/Full Text
Pulsatile insulin secretion, impaired glucose tolerance and type 2 diabetes.
Satin LS, Butler PC, Ha J, Sherman AS.
Mol Aspects Med (2015 Apr) 42:61-77. Abstract/Full Text
Subcutaneous adipose cell size and distribution: relationship to insulin resistance and body fat.
McLaughlin T, Lamendola C, Coghlan N, Liu TC, Lerner K, Sherman A, Cushman SW.
Obesity (Silver Spring) (2014 Mar) 22:673-80. Abstract/Full Text
Calcium and Metabolic Oscillations in Pancreatic Islets: Who's Driving the Bus?(*).
Watts M, Fendler B, Merrins MJ, Satin LS, Bertram R, Sherman A.
SIAM J Appl Dyn Syst (2014) 13:683-703. Abstract/Full Text
Slow oscillations of KATP conductance in mouse pancreatic islets provide support for electrical bursting driven by metabolic oscillations.
Ren J, Sherman A, Bertram R, Goforth PB, Nunemaker CS, Waters CD, Satin LS.
Am J Physiol Endocrinol Metab (2013 Oct 1) 305:E805-17. Abstract/Full Text
Dual gating mechanism and function of P2X7 receptor channels.
Khadra A, Tomić M, Yan Z, Zemkova H, Sherman A, Stojilkovic SS.
Biophys J (2013 Jun 18) 104:2612-21. Abstract/Full Text
CROSS-CURRENTS BETWEEN BIOLOGY AND MATHEMATICS: THE CODIMENSION OF PSEUDO-PLATEAU BURSTING.
Osinga HM, Sherman A, Tsaneva-Atanasova K.
Discrete Contin Dyn Syst Ser A (2012 Aug) 32:2853-2877. Abstract/Full Text
Gating properties of the P2X2a and P2X2b receptor channels: experiments and mathematical modeling.
Khadra A, Yan Z, Coddou C, Tomić M, Sherman A, Stojilkovic SS.
J Gen Physiol (2012 May) 139:333-48. Abstract/Full Text
Phosphofructo-2-kinase/fructose-2,6-bisphosphatase modulates oscillations of pancreatic islet metabolism.
Merrins MJ, Bertram R, Sherman A, Satin LS.
PLoS One (2012) 7:e34036. Abstract/Full Text
Calcium-dependent block of P2X7 receptor channel function is allosteric.
Yan Z, Khadra A, Sherman A, Stojilkovic SS.
J Gen Physiol (2011 Oct) 138:437-52. Abstract/Full Text
Dynamical systems theory in physiology.
Sherman A.
J Gen Physiol (2011 Jul) 138:13-9. Abstract/Full Text
Calcium cooperativity of exocytosis as a measure of Ca²+ channel domain overlap.
Matveev V, Bertram R, Sherman A.
Brain Res (2011 Jun 29) 1398:126-38. Abstract/Full Text
Investigating the role of T-cell avidity and killing efficacy in relation to type 1 diabetes prediction.
Khadra A, Pietropaolo M, Nepom GT, Sherman A.
PLoS One (2011 May 10) 6:e14796. Abstract/Full Text
Experimental characterization and mathematical modeling of P2X7 receptor channel gating.
Yan Z, Khadra A, Li S, Tomic M, Sherman A, Stojilkovic SS.
J Neurosci (2010 Oct 20) 30:14213-24. Abstract/Full Text
Lessons from models of pancreatic beta cells for engineering glucose-sensing cells.
Sherman A.
Math Biosci (2010 Sep) 227:12-9. Abstract/Full Text
How pancreatic beta-cells discriminate long and short timescale cAMP signals.
Peercy BE, Sherman AS.
Biophys J (2010 Jul 21) 99:398-406. Abstract/Full Text
Metabolic oscillations in pancreatic islets depend on the intracellular Ca2+ level but not Ca2+ oscillations.
Merrins MJ, Fendler B, Zhang M, Sherman A, Bertram R, Satin LS.
Biophys J (2010 Jul 7) 99:76-84. Abstract/Full Text
Full system bifurcation analysis of endocrine bursting models.
Tsaneva-Atanasova K, Osinga HM, Riess T, Sherman A.
J Theor Biol (2010 Jun 21) 264:1133-46. Abstract/Full Text
Pioglitazone increases the proportion of small cells in human abdominal subcutaneous adipose tissue.
McLaughlin TM, Liu T, Yee G, Abbasi F, Lamendola C, Reaven GM, Tsao P, Cushman SW, Sherman A.
Obesity (Silver Spring) (2010 May) 18:926-31. Abstract/Full Text
Inflammation in subcutaneous adipose tissue: relationship to adipose cell size.
McLaughlin T, Deng A, Yee G, Lamendola C, Reaven G, Tsao PS, Cushman SW, Sherman A.
Diabetologia (2010 Feb) 53:369-77. Abstract/Full Text
Electrical bursting, calcium oscillations, and synchronization of pancreatic islets.
Bertram R, Sherman A, Satin LS.
Adv Exp Med Biol (2010) 654:261-79. Abstract/Full Text
Glucose metabolism, islet architecture, and genetic homogeneity in imprinting of [Ca2+](i) and insulin rhythms in mouse islets.
Nunemaker CS, Dishinger JF, Dula SB, Wu R, Merrins MJ, Reid KR, Sherman A, Kennedy RT, Satin LS.
PLoS One (2009 Dec 23) 4:e8428. Abstract/Full Text
Accounting for near-normal glucose sensitivity in Kir6.2[AAA] transgenic mice.
Tsaneva-Atanasova K, Sherman A.
Biophys J (2009 Nov 4) 97:2409-18. Abstract/Full Text
Differential intra-abdominal adipose tissue profiling in obese, insulin-resistant women.
Liu A, McLaughlin T, Liu T, Sherman A, Yee G, Abbasi F, Lamendola C, Morton J, Cushman SW, Reaven GM, Tsao PS.
Obes Surg (2009 Nov) 19:1564-73. Abstract/Full Text
Ca2+ current versus Ca2+ channel cooperativity of exocytosis.
Matveev V, Bertram R, Sherman A.
J Neurosci (2009 Sep 30) 29:12196-209. Abstract/Full Text
Newcomer insulin secretory granules as a highly calcium-sensitive pool.
Pedersen MG, Sherman A.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2009 May 5) 106:7432-6. Abstract/Full Text
Insulin resistance is associated with a modest increase in inflammation in subcutaneous adipose tissue of moderately obese women.
McLaughlin T, Deng A, Gonzales O, Aillaud M, Yee G, Lamendola C, Abbasi F, Connolly AJ, Sherman A, Cushman SW, Reaven G, Tsao PS.
Diabetologia (2008 Dec) 51:2303-8. Abstract/Full Text
Identifying the targets of the amplifying pathway for insulin secretion in pancreatic beta-cells by kinetic modeling of granule exocytosis.
Chen YD, Wang S, Sherman A.
Biophys J (2008 Sep) 95:2226-41. Abstract/Full Text
Resetting behavior in a model of bursting in secretory pituitary cells: distinguishing plateaus from pseudo-plateaus.
Stern JV, Osinga HM, LeBeau A, Sherman A.
Bull Math Biol (2008 Jan) 70:68-88. Abstract/Full Text
