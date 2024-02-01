Publications

Oscillations in K(ATP) conductance drive slow calcium oscillations in pancreatic β-cells. Marinelli I, Thompson BM, Parekh VS, Fletcher PA, Gerardo-Giorda L, Sherman AS, Satin LS, Bertram R. Biophys J (2022 Apr 19) 121:1449-1464. Abstract/Full Text Type 2 diabetes: one disease, many pathways. Ha J, Sherman A. Am J Physiol Endocrinol Metab (2020 Aug 1) 319:E410-E426. Abstract/Full Text Postprandial Insulin Response and Clearance Among Black and White Women: The Federal Women's Study. Chung ST, Galvan-De La Cruz M, Aldana PC, Mabundo LS, DuBose CW, Onuzuruike AU, Walter M, Gharib AM, Courville AB, Sherman AS, Sumner AE. J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2019 Jan 1) 104:181-192. Abstract/Full Text Cell Type- and Sex-Dependent Transcriptome Profiles of Rat Anterior Pituitary Cells. Fletcher PA, Smiljanic K, Maso Prévide R, Iben JR, Li T, Rokic MB, Sherman A, Coon SL, Stojilkovic SS. Front Endocrinol (Lausanne) (2019) 10:623. Abstract/Full Text A Mathematical Model of the Pathogenesis, Prevention, and Reversal of Type 2 Diabetes. Ha J, Satin LS, Sherman AS. Endocrinology (2016 Feb) 157:624-35. Abstract/Full Text

