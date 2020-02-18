Endocrine and Neural Dynamics Section
of the Laboratory of Biological Modeling
Arthur Sherman, Ph.D.
Section Chiefarthurs@niddk.nih.gov
Applying mathematical modeling to the biophysical basis of insulin secretion in pancreatic beta cells and other neural and endocrine cells
Select Publications
- Modeling the pancreatic α-cell: dual mechanisms of glucose suppression of glucagon secretion.
- Watts M, Sherman A.
- Biophys J (2014 Feb 4) 106:741-51. Abstract/Full Text
- A Mathematical Model of the Pathogenesis, Prevention, and Reversal of Type 2 Diabetes.
- Ha J, Satin LS, Sherman AS.
- Endocrinology (2016 Feb) 157:624-35. Abstract/Full Text