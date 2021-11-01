Publications

Select Publications

Genotype of CDC73 germline mutation determines risk of parathyroid cancer. Li Y, Zhang J, Adikaram PR, Welch J, Guan B, Weinstein LS, Chen H, Simonds WF. Endocr Relat Cancer (2020 Sep) 27:483-494. Abstract/Full Text GNB5 Mutations Cause an Autosomal-Recessive Multisystem Syndrome with Sinus Bradycardia and Cognitive Disability. Lodder EM, De Nittis P, Koopman CD, Wiszniewski W, Moura de Souza CF, Lahrouchi N, Guex N, Napolioni V, Tessadori F, Beekman L, Nannenberg EA, Boualla L, Blom NA, de Graaff W, Kamermans M, Cocciadiferro D, Malerba N, Mandriani B, Coban Akdemir ZH, Fish RJ, Eldomery MK, Ratbi I, Wilde AAM, de Boer T, Simonds WF, Neerman-Arbez M, Sutton VR, Kok F, Lupski JR, Reymond A, Bezzina CR, Bakkers J, Merla G. Am J Hum Genet (2016 Sep 1) 99:786. Abstract/Full Text Knockout of G protein β5 impairs brain development and causes multiple neurologic abnormalities in mice. Zhang JH, Pandey M, Seigneur EM, Panicker LM, Koo L, Schwartz OM, Chen W, Chen CK, Simonds WF. J Neurochem (2011 Nov) 119:544-54. Abstract/Full Text Clinical and Molecular Genetics of Primary Hyperparathyroidism. Simonds WF. Horm Metab Res (2020 Aug) 52:578-587. Abstract/Full Text A central role for R7bp in the regulation of itch sensation. Pandey M, Zhang JH, Mishra SK, Adikaram PR, Harris B, Kahler JF, Loshakov A, Sholevar R, Genis A, Kittock C, Kabat J, Ganesan S, Neubig RR, Hoon MA, Simonds WF. Pain (2017 May) 158:931-944. Abstract/Full Text

