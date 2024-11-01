Madhumita Sinha, M.D.
Professional Experience
- Fellow, American Academy of Pediatrics
- Clinical Professor-Child Health, University of Arizona College of Medicine, Phoenix
- Master of Health Management, W. P. Carey School of Business/School of Health Management & Policy, ASU, 2006-2008
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine Fellowship, Akron Children's Hospital, Akron, Ohio, 1996-1999
- Pediatric Residency, St. Luke's/Roosevelt Hospital Center, New York, NY, 1993-1996
- Board Certified Pediatric Emergency Medicine, American Board of Pediatrics, 2000
- Board Certified General Pediatrics, American Board of Pediatrics, 1996
- M.B.B.S., Maulana Azad Medical College, New Delhi, India, 1990
Research Goal
Childhood obesity is quickly becoming a major public health problem. As a pediatrician and clinical researcher my research goal is to study the etiological factors for this epidemic of obesity and associated co-morbidities including type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease and cardiovascular risk factors especially among underserved population groups. This includes advancing knowledge regarding childhood obesity prevention and treatment.
Current Research
Current research includes assessment of cardiometabolic risk in children and adolescents with obesity including pediatric fatty liver disease, and maternal/child factors that contribute to obesity in early childhood.
Applying our Research
Our research could improve our understanding about the causes of childhood obesity, prevention and intervention, especially barriers to healthy lifestyle interventions in underprivileged children and families.
Need for Further Study
The ultimate goal of my research is to understand the causes of childhood obesity from an ecological perspective and devise effective lifestyle interventions that are acceptable to the child and their family, particularly those children who are from minority population groups where obesity prevalence is higher and management requires a multi-level approach.
Select Publications
- Glycemic Measures in Childhood as Predictors of Future Diabetes-Related Microvascular Complications in an Indigenous American Population.
- Vazquez L, Vazquez Arreola E, Hanson RL, Sinha M.
- Diabetes Care (2023 Sep 1) 46:1659-1667. Abstract/Full Text
- Study protocol for Early Tracking of Childhood Health determinants (ETCHED): A longitudinal observational life course study.
- Arreola EV, Coonrod DV, Roy Choudhury S, Knowler WC, Hoskin M, Wasak D, Williams R, Hanson RL, Pack E, Caballero R, Gonzalez A, Sinha M.
- BMC Public Health (2024 Sep 29) 24:2661. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
Excessive weight gain in children is increasingly becoming a major health concern in the United States. Being overweight or having obesity even for very young children can have profound effects on their health as they grow up. There is a very high risk of developing chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease in children who have obesity. We need to conduct effective research into why this problem is growing so fast especially among our minority children and how we can manage this epidemic. Lifestyle interventions like eating a healthy diet and physical activity have been shown to be effective but it is difficult to implement the same among children, so a multi-level approach is needed where in addition to the child, their close family, friends, and community need to be involved. My research is related to pediatric obesity issues, causes, and effective interventions to prevent and manage children with obesity.