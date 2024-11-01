Madhumita Sinha, M.D.

Research Goal

Childhood obesity is quickly becoming a major public health problem. As a pediatrician and clinical researcher my research goal is to study the etiological factors for this epidemic of obesity and associated co-morbidities including type 2 diabetes, fatty liver disease and cardiovascular risk factors especially among underserved population groups. This includes advancing knowledge regarding childhood obesity prevention and treatment.

Current Research

Current research includes assessment of cardiometabolic risk in children and adolescents with obesity including pediatric fatty liver disease, and maternal/child factors that contribute to obesity in early childhood.

Applying our Research

Our research could improve our understanding about the causes of childhood obesity, prevention and intervention, especially barriers to healthy lifestyle interventions in underprivileged children and families.

Need for Further Study

The ultimate goal of my research is to understand the causes of childhood obesity from an ecological perspective and devise effective lifestyle interventions that are acceptable to the child and their family, particularly those children who are from minority population groups where obesity prevalence is higher and management requires a multi-level approach.