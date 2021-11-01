Madhumita Sinha, M.D.
Associate Research Physician: Diabetes Epidemiology and Clinical Research Section, Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research, Epidemiology, Health Disparities, Social and Behavioral Sciences
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Weight tracking in childhood and adolescence and type 2 diabetes risk.
- Olaiya MT, Knowler WC, Sinha M, Kobes S, Nelson RG, Baier LJ, Muller YL, Hanson RL.
- Diabetologia (2020 Sep) 63:1753-1763. Abstract/Full Text
- Provider Preference for Growth Charts in Tracking Children with Obesity.
- Chambers M, Reddy SP, Olaiya MT, Dunnigan DL, Wasak D, Hoskin MA, Knowler WC, Sinha M.
- J Pediatr (2020 Apr) 219:259-262. Abstract/Full Text
- Birthweight and early-onset type 2 diabetes in American Indians: differential effects in adolescents and young adults and additive effects of genotype, BMI and maternal diabetes.
- Olaiya MT, Wedekind LE, Hanson RL, Sinha M, Kobes S, Nelson RG, Baier LJ, Knowler WC.
- Diabetologia (2019 Sep) 62:1628-1637. Abstract/Full Text
- Use of graded Semmes Weinstein monofilament testing for ascertaining peripheral neuropathy in people with and without diabetes.
- Olaiya MT, Hanson RL, Kavena KG, Sinha M, Clary D, Horton MB, Nelson RG, Knowler WC.
- Diabetes Res Clin Pract (2019 May) 151:1-10. Abstract/Full Text
- Effect of severe obesity in childhood and adolescence on risk of type 2 diabetes in youth and early adulthood in an American Indian population.
- Tanamas SK, Reddy SP, Chambers MA, Clark EJ, Dunnigan DL, Hanson RL, Nelson RG, Knowler WC, Sinha M.
- Pediatr Diabetes (2018 Jun) 19:622-629. Abstract/Full Text
- Secular changes in physical growth and obesity among southwestern American Indian children over four decades.
- Vijayakumar P, Wheelock KM, Kobes S, Nelson RG, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Sinha M.
- Pediatr Obes (2018 Feb) 13:94-102. Abstract/Full Text
- Growth Tracking in Severely Obese or Underweight Children.
- Chambers M, Tanamas SK, Clark EJ, Dunnigan DL, Kapadia CR, Hanson RL, Nelson RG, Knowler WC, Sinha M.
- Pediatrics (2017 Dec) 140. Abstract/Full Text
- Cardiometabolic risk profile based on body mass index in American Indian children and adolescents.
- Wheelock KM, Fufaa GD, Nelson RG, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Sinha M.
- Pediatr Obes (2017 Aug) 12:295-303. Abstract/Full Text
- HbA1c and the Prediction of Type 2 Diabetes in Children and Adults.
- Vijayakumar P, Nelson RG, Hanson RL, Knowler WC, Sinha M.
- Diabetes Care (2017 Jan) 40:16-21. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolic Risk Factors and Type 2 Diabetes Incidence in American Indian Children.
- Wheelock KM, Sinha M, Knowler WC, Nelson RG, Fufaa GD, Hanson RL.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2016 Apr) 101:1437-44. Abstract/Full Text
- Assessing physician-parent communication during emergency medical procedures in children: an observational study in a low-literacy Latino patient population.
- Dahl A, Sinha M, Rosenberg DI, Tran M, Valdez A.
- Pediatr Emerg Care (2015 May) 31:339-42. Abstract/Full Text
- Predictors of serious bacterial infections in pediatric burn patients with fever.
- Vyles D, Sinha M, Rosenberg DI, Foster KN, Tran M, Drachman D.
- J Burn Care Res (2014 Jul-Aug) 35:291-5. Abstract/Full Text
- The use of a kiosk-model bilingual self-triage system in the pediatric emergency department.
- Sinha M, Khor KN, Amresh A, Drachman D, Frechette A.
- Pediatr Emerg Care (2014 Jan) 30:63-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Clinical outcomes of pediatric patients with acute abdominal pain and incidental findings of free intraperitoneal fluid on diagnostic imaging.
- Matz S, Connell M, Sinha M, Goettl CS, Patel PC, Drachman D.
- J Ultrasound Med (2013 Sep) 32:1547-53. Abstract/Full Text
- Use of a silver-containing hydrofiber dressing for filling abscess cavity following incision and drainage in the emergency department: a randomized controlled trial.
- Alimov V, Lovecchio F, Sinha M, Foster KN, Drachman D.
- Adv Skin Wound Care (2013 Jan) 26:20-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Weighing the pediatric patient during trauma resuscitation and its concordance with estimated weight using Broselow Luten Emergency Tape.
- Sinha M, Lezine MW, Frechette A, Foster KN.
- Pediatr Emerg Care (2012 Jun) 28:544-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Serum procalcitonin concentration in the evaluation of febrile infants 2 to 60 days of age.
- Woelker JU, Sinha M, Christopher NC, Powell KR.
- Pediatr Emerg Care (2012 May) 28:410-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Health issues among foreign born uninsured children visiting an inner city pediatric emergency department.
- Ferayorni A, Sinha M, McDonald FW.
- J Immigr Minor Health (2011 Jun) 13:434-44. Abstract/Full Text
- Antibiotic dosing for acute otitis media in children: a weighty issue.
- Christian-Kopp S, Sinha M, Rosenberg DI, Eisenhart AW, McDonald FW.
- Pediatr Emerg Care (2010 Jan) 26:19-25. Abstract/Full Text
- Penetrating cactus spine injury to the mediastinum of a child.
- O'Neill PJ, Sinha M, McArthur RA, Frechette A.
- J Pediatr Surg (2008 Aug) 43:e33-5. Abstract/Full Text
- Need for standardized sign-out in the emergency department: a survey of emergency medicine residency and pediatric emergency medicine fellowship program directors.
- Sinha M, Shriki J, Salness R, Blackburn PA.
- Acad Emerg Med (2007 Feb) 14:192-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Accidental foot burns in children from contact with naturally heated surfaces during summer months: experience from a regional burn center.
- Sinha M, Salness R, Foster KN, Fenn R, Hannasch C.
- J Trauma (2006 Oct) 61:975-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Evaluation of nonpharmacologic methods of pain and anxiety management for laceration repair in the pediatric emergency department.
- Sinha M, Christopher NC, Fenn R, Reeves L.
- Pediatrics (2006 Apr) 117:1162-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Training of health care professionals on the special needs of children in the management of disasters: experience in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.
- Olness K, Sinha M, Herran M, Cheren M, Pairojkul S.
- Ambul Pediatr (2005 Jul-Aug) 5:244-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Predicting mortality in patients with cirrhosis of liver with application of neural network technology.
- Banerjee R, Das A, Ghoshal UC, Sinha M.
- J Gastroenterol Hepatol (2003 Sep) 18:1054-60. Abstract/Full Text
- Artificial neural network predicts CT scan abnormalities in pediatric patients with closed head injury.
- Sinha M, Kennedy CS, Ramundo ML.
- J Trauma (2001 Feb) 50:308-12. Abstract/Full Text
- Cost effectiveness analysis of different strategies of management of chronic hepatitis C infection in children.
- Sinha M, Das A.
- Pediatr Infect Dis J (2000 Jan) 19:23-30. Abstract/Full Text