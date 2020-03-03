Rebecca Torrance, R.N., M.S.

I work as a clinical trials specialist in support of multicenter clinical studies, most of which are funded as cooperative agreements. I work with the NIDDK program official and project scientist to facilitate the work of the research networks, serving as a liaison between the networks and NIDDK resources, contributing to the preparation and updating of network/study documents, and representing the NIDDK on network committees. I also serve as the executive secretary for Data and Safety Monitoring Boards and Observational Study Monitoring Boards.