Healthy Moments Radio Broadcast
One-minute tips on living a healthy lifestyle featuring Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of NIDDK.
Healthy Moments is a series of weekly radio episodes sponsored by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
Healthy Moments features Dr. Griffin P. Rodgers, the Director of NIDDK, a renowned researcher in the area of sickle cell anemia.
Each week Dr. Rodgers offers tips on how to prevent and manage diseases that are important to the community and NIDDK’s mission.
Healthy Moments has featured guests including Debbie Allen, Merry Clayton, Laila Ali, Sean Elliott, Sugar Ray Leonard, Barbra Streisand, Chef Joel Gamoran, Dr. William Cefalu (NIDDK’s DDEMD), Dr. Janine Austin Clayton (ORWH), Dr. Gary Gibbons (NHLBI), Dr. Joshua Gordon (NIMH), Dr. Richard Hodes (NIA), Dr. Stephen James (NIDDK’s DDDN), Dr. Walter Koroshetz (NINDS), Dr. Eliseo Pérez-Stable (NIMHD), Dr. Bruce Tromberg (NIBIB), Dr. Nora Volkow (NIDA), Dr. Susan Yanovski (NIDDK’s OOR), and others!
Tune in to Healthy Moments on these stations:
Radio One stations:
WAMJ Majic 107.5 FM Atlanta
WWIN Magic 95.9 FM Baltimore
WZAK 93.1 FM Cleveland KZMJ Majic 94.5 FM Dallas
WMMJ Majic 102.3 FM D.C.
KMJQ Majic 102.1 FM Houston
Healthy Moments is sometimes featured on additional stations airing the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and the Willie Moore Jr. Show.
Stations airing Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell:
WYCA 102.3 FM Chicago
KPZK 102.5 FM Little Rock
WYLD 940 AM New Orleans
WLIB 1190 AM New York City
WOKB 1680 AM Orlando
WNNL 103.9 FM Raleigh
WPZZ 104.7 FM Richmond
Additional stations airing Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell.
Stations airing Keepin’ It Real With Rev. Sharpton:
WAAW 94.7 FM Augusta
WDBZ 1230 AM Cincinnati
WEUP 1700 AM Huntsville
WMBM 1490 AM Miami
WURD 900 AM Philadelphia
KBMS 1480 AM Portland
KZIZ 1560 AM Seattle
Additional stations airing Healthy Moments on Keepin’ It Real With Rev. Sharpton.
Episodes
Each episode is 1 minute.
When it comes to type 2 diabetes, losing a small amount of weight can make a big difference.
In the fight against obesity, new medical technologies offer big benefits in tiny packages.
For people facing kidney failure, artificial kidneys have the potential to dramatically improve quality of life.
High-tech devices may offer new treatments for inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD.
New technologies promise to take the sting out of blood glucose testing.
A dietitian can help you identify foods you can eat and understand how to make choices to stay gluten free.
If you have celiac disease, removing gluten from your diet will control symptoms, heal existing damage to the small intestine, and prevent further damage over time.
The only way to know if you have celiac disease is to get tested.
More than two million Americans have celiac disease, and most don’t know it.
Featured Video
The full playlist of Healthy Moments videos is also available on NIDDK's YouTube channel.
Information for Broadcast PartnersHealthy Moments content and audio files are free and open to the public. Learn more about becoming a broadcast partner
Social Media
Find links to resources, tips, and more on living a healthy lifestyle from NIDDK.