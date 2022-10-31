U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Healthy Moments Radio Broadcast

One-minute tips on living a healthy lifestyle featuring Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of NIDDK.

Episodes

Each episode is 1 minute.

Reducing Your Risk for Type 2 Diabetes


When it comes to type 2 diabetes, losing a small amount of weight can make a big difference.

New Weight Control Technologies


In the fight against obesity, new medical technologies offer big benefits in tiny packages.

Artificial Kidneys and Other Technologies to Treat Kidney Disease


For people facing kidney failure, artificial kidneys have the potential to dramatically improve quality of life.

High-Tech Devices to Improve Inflammatory Bowel Disease Care


High-tech devices may offer new treatments for inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD.

Noninvasive Blood Glucose Testing


New technologies promise to take the sting out of blood glucose testing.

How to Stay Gluten Free


A dietitian can help you identify foods you can eat and understand how to make choices to stay gluten free.

Celiac Disease: What Is a Gluten-Free Diet?


If you have celiac disease, removing gluten from your diet will control symptoms, heal existing damage to the small intestine, and prevent further damage over time.

Diagnosing Celiac Disease


The only way to know if you have celiac disease is to get tested.

What Is Celiac Disease?


More than two million Americans have celiac disease, and most don’t know it.

Featured Video

The full playlist of Healthy Moments videos is also available on NIDDK's YouTube channel.

Protecting your overall health can go a long way toward keeping your eyes healthy! It’s important to make healthy choices and take good care of yourself. Learn about preventing eye disease and preserving your vision from Drs. Rodgers and Chiang.

