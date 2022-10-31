Healthy Moments Radio Broadcast

One-minute tips on living a healthy lifestyle featuring Dr. Griffin Rodgers, Director of NIDDK.

Healthy Moments is a series of weekly radio episodes sponsored by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Healthy Moments features Dr. Griffin P. Rodgers, the Director of NIDDK, a renowned researcher in the area of sickle cell anemia.

Each week Dr. Rodgers offers tips on how to prevent and manage diseases that are important to the community and NIDDK’s mission.

Healthy Moments has featured guests including Debbie Allen, Merry Clayton, Laila Ali, Sean Elliott, Sugar Ray Leonard, Barbra Streisand, Chef Joel Gamoran, Dr. William Cefalu (NIDDK’s DDEMD), Dr. Janine Austin Clayton (ORWH), Dr. Gary Gibbons (NHLBI), Dr. Joshua Gordon (NIMH), Dr. Richard Hodes (NIA), Dr. Stephen James (NIDDK’s DDDN), Dr. Walter Koroshetz (NINDS), Dr. Eliseo Pérez-Stable (NIMHD), Dr. Bruce Tromberg (NIBIB), Dr. Nora Volkow (NIDA), Dr. Susan Yanovski (NIDDK’s OOR), and others!