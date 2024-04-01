Robert Tycko, Ph.D., NIH Distinguished Investigator
Scientific Focus Areas: Biomedical Engineering and Biophysics, Chemical Biology, Structural Biology
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
Select Publications
- Structures of brain-derived 42-residue amyloid-β fibril polymorphs with unusual molecular conformations and intermolecular interactions.
- Lee M, Yau WM, Louis JM, Tycko R.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2023 Mar 14) 120:e2218831120. Abstract/Full Text
- Millisecond Time-Resolved Solid-State NMR Initiated by Rapid Inverse Temperature Jumps.
- Wilson CB, Tycko R.
- J Am Chem Soc (2022 Jun 8) 144:9920-9925. Abstract/Full Text
- Enhanced spatial resolution in magnetic resonance imaging by dynamic nuclear polarization at 5 K.
- Chen HY, Wilson CB, Tycko R.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2022 May 31) 119:e2201644119. Abstract/Full Text
- Millisecond Time-Resolved Solid-State NMR Reveals a Two-Stage Molecular Mechanism for Formation of Complexes between Calmodulin and a Target Peptide from Myosin Light Chain Kinase.
- Jeon J, Yau WM, Tycko R.
- J Am Chem Soc (2020 Dec 16) 142:21220-21232. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular structure and interactions within amyloid-like fibrils formed by a low-complexity protein sequence from FUS.
- Lee M, Ghosh U, Thurber KR, Kato M, Tycko R.
- Nat Commun (2020 Nov 12) 11:5735. Abstract/Full Text
Additional Publications
- Automated picking of amyloid fibrils from cryo-EM images for helical reconstruction with RELION.
- Thurber KR, Yin Y, Tycko R.
- J Struct Biol (2021 Jun) 213:107736. Abstract/Full Text
- Transiently structured head domains control intermediate filament assembly.
- Zhou X, Lin Y, Kato M, Mori E, Liszczak G, Sutherland L, Sysoev VO, Murray DT, Tycko R, McKnight SL.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2021 Feb 23) 118. Abstract/Full Text
- Effects of an HIV-1 maturation inhibitor on the structure and dynamics of CA-SP1 junction helices in virus-like particles.
- Gupta S, Louis JM, Tycko R.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2020 May 12) 117:10286-10293. Abstract/Full Text
- Slice selection in low-temperature, DNP-enhanced magnetic resonance imaging by Lee-Goldburg spin-locking and phase modulation.
- Chen HY, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2020 Apr) 313:106715. Abstract/Full Text
- Side Chain Hydrogen-Bonding Interactions within Amyloid-like Fibrils Formed by the Low-Complexity Domain of FUS: Evidence from Solid State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy.
- Murray DT, Tycko R.
- Biochemistry (2020 Feb 4) 59:364-378. Abstract/Full Text
- Succinyl-DOTOPA: An effective triradical dopant for low-temperature dynamic nuclear polarization with high solubility in aqueous solvent mixtures at neutral pH.
- Yau WM, Jeon J, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2020 Feb) 311:106672. Abstract/Full Text
- Application of millisecond time-resolved solid state NMR to the kinetics and mechanism of melittin self-assembly.
- Jeon J, Thurber KR, Ghirlando R, Yau WM, Tycko R.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2019 Aug 20) 116:16717-16722. Abstract/Full Text
- Optimization of band-selective homonuclear dipolar recoupling in solid-state NMR by a numerical phase search.
- Zhang Z, Liu H, Deng J, Tycko R, Yang J.
- J Chem Phys (2019 Apr 21) 150:154201. Abstract/Full Text
- Temperature-Dependent Nuclear Spin Relaxation Due to Paramagnetic Dopants Below 30 K: Relevance to DNP-Enhanced Magnetic Resonance Imaging.
- Chen HY, Tycko R.
- J Phys Chem B (2018 Dec 13) 122:11731-11742. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural characterization of the D290V mutation site in hnRNPA2 low-complexity-domain polymers.
- Murray DT, Zhou X, Kato M, Xiang S, Tycko R, McKnight SL.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2018 Oct 16) 115:E9782-E9791. Abstract/Full Text
- Depletion of amyloid-β peptides from solution by sequestration within fibril-seeded hydrogels.
- Yau WM, Tycko R.
- Protein Sci (2018 Jul) 27:1218-1230. Abstract/Full Text
- Coexisting order and disorder within a common 40-residue amyloid-β fibril structure in Alzheimer's disease brain tissue.
- Ghosh U , Yau WM , Tycko R .
- Chem Commun (Camb) (2018 May 15) 54:5070-5073. Abstract/Full Text
- Segmental isotopic labeling of HIV-1 capsid protein assemblies for solid state NMR.
- Gupta S, Tycko R.
- J Biomol NMR (2018 Feb) 70:103-114. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular, Local, and Network-Level Basis for the Enhanced Stiffness of Hydrogel Networks Formed from Coassembled Racemic Peptides: Predictions from Pauling and Corey.
- Nagy-Smith K, Beltramo PJ, Moore E, Tycko R, Furst EM, Schneider JP.
- ACS Cent Sci (2017 Jun 28) 3:586-597. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural variation in amyloid-β fibrils from Alzheimer's disease clinical subtypes.
- Qiang W, Yau WM, Lu JX, Collinge J, Tycko R.
- Nature (2017 Jan 12) 541:217-221. Abstract/Full Text
- Helical Conformation in the CA-SP1 Junction of the Immature HIV-1 Lattice Determined from Solid-State NMR of Virus-like Particles.
- Bayro MJ, Ganser-Pornillos BK, Zadrozny KK, Yeager M, Tycko R.
- J Am Chem Soc (2016 Sep 21) 138:12029-32. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular Structure of Aggregated Amyloid-β: Insights from Solid-State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance.
- Tycko R.
- Cold Spring Harb Perspect Med (2016 Aug 1) 6. Abstract/Full Text
- Structure of the Dimerization Interface in the Mature HIV-1 Capsid Protein Lattice from Solid State NMR of Tubular Assemblies.
- Bayro MJ, Tycko R.
- J Am Chem Soc (2016 Jul 13) 138:8538-46. Abstract/Full Text
- Major Variations in HIV-1 Capsid Assembly Morphologies Involve Minor Variations in Molecular Structures of Structurally Ordered Protein Segments.
- Lu JX, Bayro MJ, Tycko R.
- J Biol Chem (2016 Jun 17) 291:13098-112. Abstract/Full Text
- Low-temperature dynamic nuclear polarization with helium-cooled samples and nitrogen-driven magic-angle spinning.
- Thurber K, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2016 Mar) 264:99-106. Abstract/Full Text
- Preparation of Amyloid Fibrils Seeded from Brain and Meninges.
- Scherpelz KP, Lu JX, Tycko R, Meredith SC.
- Methods Mol Biol (2016) 1345:299-312. Abstract/Full Text
- Micron-scale magnetic resonance imaging of both liquids and solids.
- Moore E, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2015 Nov) 260:1-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular structure of monomorphic peptide fibrils within a kinetically trapped hydrogel network.
- Nagy-Smith K, Moore E, Schneider J, Tycko R.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2015 Aug 11) 112:9816-21. Abstract/Full Text
- Successive Stages of Amyloid-β Self-Assembly Characterized by Solid-State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance with Dynamic Nuclear Polarization.
- Potapov A, Yau WM, Ghirlando R, Thurber KR, Tycko R.
- J Am Chem Soc (2015 Jul 1) 137:8294-307. Abstract/Full Text
- Amyloid polymorphism: structural basis and neurobiological relevance.
- Tycko R.
- Neuron (2015 May 6) 86:632-45. Abstract/Full Text
- On the problem of resonance assignments in solid state NMR of uniformly ¹⁵N,¹³C-labeled proteins.
- Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2015 Apr) 253:166-72. Abstract/Full Text
- Physical and structural basis for polymorphism in amyloid fibrils.
- Tycko R.
- Protein Sci (2014 Nov) 23:1528-39. Abstract/Full Text
- Locating folds of the in-register parallel β-sheet of the Sup35p prion domain infectious amyloid.
- Gorkovskiy A, Thurber KR, Tycko R, Wickner RB.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2014 Oct 28) 111:E4615-22. Abstract/Full Text
- Remote sensing of sample temperatures in nuclear magnetic resonance using photoluminescence of semiconductor quantum dots.
- Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2014 Jul) 244:64-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Synthesis and evaluation of nitroxide-based oligoradicals for low-temperature dynamic nuclear polarization in solid state NMR.
- Yau WM, Thurber KR, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2014 Jul) 244:98-106. Abstract/Full Text
- Perturbation of nuclear spin polarizations in solid state NMR of nitroxide-doped samples by magic-angle spinning without microwaves.
- Thurber KR, Tycko R.
- J Chem Phys (2014 May 14) 140:184201. Abstract/Full Text
- Site-specific structural variations accompanying tubular assembly of the HIV-1 capsid protein.
- Bayro MJ, Chen B, Yau WM, Tycko R.
- J Mol Biol (2014 Mar 6) 426:1109-27. Abstract/Full Text
- NMR at low and ultralow temperatures.
- Tycko R.
- Acc Chem Res (2013 Sep 17) 46:1923-32. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular structure of β-amyloid fibrils in Alzheimer's disease brain tissue.
- Lu JX, Qiang W, Yau WM, Schwieters CD, Meredith SC, Tycko R.
- Cell (2013 Sep 12) 154:1257-68. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular structures of amyloid and prion fibrils: consensus versus controversy.
- Tycko R, Wickner RB.
- Acc Chem Res (2013 Jul 16) 46:1487-96. Abstract/Full Text
- Dynamic nuclear polarization-enhanced 13C NMR spectroscopy of static biological solids.
- Potapov A, Yau WM, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2013 Jun) 231:5-14. Abstract/Full Text
- Polymorph-specific kinetics and thermodynamics of β-amyloid fibril growth.
- Qiang W, Kelley K, Tycko R.
- J Am Chem Soc (2013 May 8) 135:6860-71. Abstract/Full Text
- Solid state nuclear magnetic resonance with magic-angle spinning and dynamic nuclear polarization below 25 K.
- Thurber KR, Potapov A, Yau WM, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2013 Jan) 226:100-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Fiber diffraction data indicate a hollow core for the Alzheimer's aβ 3-fold symmetric fibril.
- McDonald M, Box H, Bian W, Kendall A, Tycko R, Stubbs G.
- J Mol Biol (2012 Oct 26) 423:454-61. Abstract/Full Text
- Zero-quantum stochastic dipolar recoupling in solid state nuclear magnetic resonance.
- Qiang W, Tycko R.
- J Chem Phys (2012 Sep 14) 137:104201. Abstract/Full Text
- Theory for cross effect dynamic nuclear polarization under magic-angle spinning in solid state nuclear magnetic resonance: the importance of level crossings.
- Thurber KR, Tycko R.
- J Chem Phys (2012 Aug 28) 137:084508. Abstract/Full Text
- Dynamic nuclear polarization-enhanced ¹H-¹³C double resonance NMR in static samples below 20 K.
- Potapov A, Thurber KR, Yau WM, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2012 Aug) 221:32-40. Abstract/Full Text
- Cell-free formation of RNA granules: low complexity sequence domains form dynamic fibers within hydrogels.
- Kato M, Han TW, Xie S, Shi K, Du X, Wu LC, Mirzaei H, Goldsmith EJ, Longgood J, Pei J, Grishin NV, Frantz DE, Schneider JW, Chen S, Li L, Sawaya MR, Eisenberg D, Tycko R, McKnight SL.
- Cell (2012 May 11) 149:753-67. Abstract/Full Text
- Restraints on backbone conformations in solid state NMR studies of uniformly labeled proteins from quantitative amide 15N-15N and carbonyl 13C-13C dipolar recoupling data.
- Hu KN, Qiang W, Bermejo GA, Schwieters CD, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2012 May) 218:115-27. Abstract/Full Text
- Antiparallel β-sheet architecture in Iowa-mutant β-amyloid fibrils.
- Qiang W, Yau WM, Luo Y, Mattson MP, Tycko R.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2012 Mar 20) 109:4443-8. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed April 2024