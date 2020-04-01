Solid State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Biomolecular Section
of the Laboratory of Chemical Physics
Robert Tycko, Ph.D.
Section Chiefrobert.tycko@nih.gov
Expanding the capabilities of experimental techniques for probing structural and physical properties of molecules with central roles in biology and human disease.
Select Publications
- Application of millisecond time-resolved solid state NMR to the kinetics and mechanism of melittin self-assembly.
- Jeon J, Thurber KR, Ghirlando R, Yau WM, Tycko R.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2019 Aug 20) 116:16717-16722. Abstract/Full Text
- Low-temperature magnetic resonance imaging with 2.8 μm isotropic resolution.
- Chen HY, Tycko R.
- J Magn Reson (2018 Feb) 287:47-55. Abstract/Full Text
Lab Members
View Our Lab Members
From left to right: Wai-Ming Yau, Ph.D., Sebanti Gupta, Ph.D., Hsueh-Ying Chen, Ph.D., Ujjayini Ghosh, Ph.D., Kent Thurber, Ph.D., Jaekyun Jeon, Ph.D., and Dylan Murray, Ph.D.