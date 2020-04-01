  1. Home
Solid State Nuclear Magnetic Resonance and Biomolecular Section

of the Laboratory of Chemical Physics

Photo of Robert Tycko Robert Tycko, Ph.D.

Section Chief

robert.tycko@nih.gov
Expanding the capabilities of experimental techniques for probing structural and physical properties of molecules with central roles in biology and human disease.
About Our Research

Select Publications

Application of millisecond time-resolved solid state NMR to the kinetics and mechanism of melittin self-assembly.
Jeon J, Thurber KR, Ghirlando R, Yau WM, Tycko R.
Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2019 Aug 20) 116:16717-16722. Abstract/Full Text
Low-temperature magnetic resonance imaging with 2.8 μm isotropic resolution.
Chen HY, Tycko R.
J Magn Reson (2018 Feb) 287:47-55. Abstract/Full Text
View More Publications

Lab Members

A group photo showing the Solid State Nuclear Resonance section lab members

From left to right: Wai-Ming Yau, Ph.D., Sebanti Gupta, Ph.D., Hsueh-Ying Chen, Ph.D., Ujjayini Ghosh, Ph.D., Kent Thurber, Ph.D., Jaekyun Jeon, Ph.D., and Dylan Murray, Ph.D.

View Our Lab Members