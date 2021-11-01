Susanne Breuer Votruba, Ph.D., R.D.
Research Nutritionist: Obesity and Diabetes Clinical Research Section, Phoenix Epidemiology and Clinical Research Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Clinical Research
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Assessing established BMI variants for a role in nighttime eating behavior in robustly phenotyped Southwestern American Indians.
- Köroğlu Ç, Gluck ME, Traurig M, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Stinson EJ, Chen P, Bogardus C, Piaggi P, Baier LJ.
- Eur J Clin Nutr (2020 Dec) 74:1718-1724. Abstract/Full Text
- Is Dietary Nonadherence Unique to Obesity and Weight Loss? Results From a Randomized Clinical Trial.
- Stinson EJ, Piaggi P, Votruba SB, Venti C, Lovato-Morales B, Engel S, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2020 Nov) 28:2020-2027. Abstract/Full Text
- Early adaptive thermogenesis is a determinant of weight loss after six weeks of caloric restriction in overweight subjects.
- Heinitz S, Hollstein T, Ando T, Walter M, Basolo A, Krakoff J, Votruba SB, Piaggi P.
- Metabolism (2020 Sep) 110:154303. Abstract/Full Text
- Thigh Adipocyte Size is Inversely Related to Energy Intake and Respiratory Quotient in Healthy Women.
- Basolo A, Shah MH, Parthasarathy V, Parrington S, Walter M, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Piaggi P, Chang DC.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2020 Jun) 28:1129-1140. Abstract/Full Text
- Recharacterizing the Metabolic State of Energy Balance in Thrifty and Spendthrift Phenotypes.
- Hollstein T, Basolo A, Ando T, Votruba SB, Walter M, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2020 May 1) 105. Abstract/Full Text
- Higher Urinary Dopamine Concentration is Associated with Greater Ad Libitum Energy Intake in Humans.
- Basolo A, Ando T, Hollstein T, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2020 May) 28:953-961. Abstract/Full Text
- Reply to Mantha OL et al.
- O'Brien DM, Votruba SB.
- Am J Clin Nutr (2020 May 1) 111:1110-1111. Abstract/Full Text
- Urinary Norepinephrine Is a Metabolic Determinant of 24-Hour Energy Expenditure and Sleeping Metabolic Rate in Adult Humans.
- Hollstein T, Basolo A, Ando T, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2020 Apr 1) 105. Abstract/Full Text
- Hydration biomarkers and copeptin: relationship with ad libitum energy intake, energy expenditure, and metabolic fuel selection.
- Chang DC, Basolo A, Piaggi P, Votruba SB, Krakoff J.
- Eur J Clin Nutr (2020 Jan) 74:158-166. Abstract/Full Text
- Associations of plasma, RBCs, and hair carbon and nitrogen isotope ratios with fish, meat, and sugar-sweetened beverage intake in a 12-wk inpatient feeding study.
- Votruba SB, Shaw PA, Oh EJ, Venti CA, Bonfiglio S, Krakoff J, O'Brien DM.
- Am J Clin Nutr (2019 Dec 1) 110:1306-1315. Abstract/Full Text
- Metabolic response to fasting predicts weight gain during low-protein overfeeding in lean men: further evidence for spendthrift and thrifty metabolic phenotypes.
- Hollstein T, Ando T, Basolo A, Krakoff J, Votruba SB, Piaggi P.
- Am J Clin Nutr (2019 Sep 1) 110:593-604. Abstract/Full Text
- Fasting glucagon-like peptide 1 concentration is associated with lower carbohydrate intake and increases with overeating.
- Basolo A, Heinitz S, Stinson EJ, Begaye B, Hohenadel M, Piaggi P, Krakoff J, Votruba SB.
- J Endocrinol Invest (2019 May) 42:557-566. Abstract/Full Text
- Food Insecurity is Associated with Maladaptive Eating Behaviors and Objectively Measured Overeating.
- Stinson EJ, Votruba SB, Venti C, Perez M, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2018 Dec) 26:1841-1848. Abstract/Full Text
- Response of skeletal muscle UCP2-expression during metabolic adaptation to caloric restriction.
- Heinitz S, Piaggi P, Yang S, Bonfiglio S, Steel J, Krakoff J, Votruba SB.
- Int J Obes (Lond) (2018 Jun) 42:974-984. Abstract/Full Text
- Deviations in energy sensing predict long-term weight change in overweight Native Americans.
- Basolo A, Votruba SB, Heinitz S, Krakoff J, Piaggi P.
- Metabolism (2018 May) 82:65-71. Abstract/Full Text
- High Fat and Sugar Consumption During Ad Libitum Intake Predicts Weight Gain.
- Stinson EJ, Piaggi P, Ibrahim M, Venti C, Krakoff J, Votruba SB.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2018 Apr) 26:689-695. Abstract/Full Text
- Neuromodulation directed at the prefrontal cortex of subjects with obesity reduces snack food intake and hunger in a randomized trial.
- Heinitz S, Reinhardt M, Piaggi P, Weise CM, Diaz E, Stinson EJ, Venti C, Votruba SB, Wassermann EM, Alonso-Alonso M, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
- Am J Clin Nutr (2017 Dec) 106:1347-1357. Abstract/Full Text
- In Vitro lipolysis is associated with whole-body lipid oxidation and weight gain in humans.
- Frankl J, Piaggi P, Foley JE, Krakoff J, Votruba SB.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2017 Jan) 25:207-214. Abstract/Full Text
- Higher insulin and higher body fat via leptin are associated with disadvantageous decisions in the Iowa gambling task.
- Chang DC, Piaggi P, Burkholder JE, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Gluck ME.
- Physiol Behav (2016 Dec 1) 167:392-398. Abstract/Full Text
- Lower core body temperature and greater body fat are components of a human thrifty phenotype.
- Reinhardt M, Schlögl M, Bonfiglio S, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Thearle MS.
- Int J Obes (Lond) (2016 May) 40:754-60. Abstract/Full Text
- A Human Thrifty Phenotype Associated With Less Weight Loss During Caloric Restriction.
- Reinhardt M, Thearle MS, Ibrahim M, Hohenadel MG, Bogardus C, Krakoff J, Votruba SB.
- Diabetes (2015 Aug) 64:2859-67. Abstract/Full Text
- Higher Daily Energy Expenditure and Respiratory Quotient, Rather Than Fat-Free Mass, Independently Determine Greater ad Libitum Overeating.
- Piaggi P, Thearle MS, Krakoff J, Votruba SB.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2015 Aug) 100:3011-20. Abstract/Full Text
- Perseveration augments the effects of cognitive restraint on ad libitum food intake in adults seeking weight loss.
- Graham AL, Gluck ME, Votruba SB, Krakoff J, Thearle MS.
- Appetite (2014 Nov) 82:78-84. Abstract/Full Text
- Weight maintenance from young adult weight predicts better health outcomes.
- Votruba SB, Thearle MS, Piaggi P, Knowler WC, Hanson RL, Krakoff J.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2014 Nov) 22:2361-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Soda consumption during ad libitum food intake predicts weight change.
- Bundrick SC, Thearle MS, Venti CA, Krakoff J, Votruba SB.
- J Acad Nutr Diet (2014 Mar) 114:444-449. Abstract/Full Text
- Body composition and energy expenditure predict ad-libitum food and macronutrient intake in humans.
- Weise CM, Hohenadel MG, Krakoff J, Votruba SB.
- Int J Obes (Lond) (2014 Feb) 38:243-51. Abstract/Full Text
- Impaired glucose regulation is associated with poorer performance on the Stroop Task.
- Gluck ME, Ziker C, Schwegler M, Thearle M, Votruba SB, Krakoff J.
- Physiol Behav (2013 Oct 2) 122:113-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Food label accuracy of common snack foods.
- Jumpertz R, Venti CA, Le DS, Michaels J, Parrington S, Krakoff J, Votruba S.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2013 Jan) 21:164-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Short-term regional meal fat storage in nonobese humans is not a predictor of long-term regional fat gain.
- Votruba SB, Jensen MD.
- Am J Physiol Endocrinol Metab (2012 May 15) 302:E1078-83. Abstract/Full Text
- Measurement of ad libitum food intake, physical activity, and sedentary time in response to overfeeding.
- He J, Votruba S, Pomeroy J, Bonfiglio S, Krakoff J.
- PLoS One (2012) 7:e36225. Abstract/Full Text
- Short-term isocaloric manipulation of carbohydrate intake: effect on subsequent ad libitum energy intake.
- Penesova A, Venti CA, Bunt JC, Bonfiglio SM, Votruba SB, Krakoff J.
- Eur J Nutr (2011 Sep) 50:455-63. Abstract/Full Text
- Insulin sensitivity and regional fat gain in response to overfeeding.
- Votruba SB, Jensen MD.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2011 Feb) 19:269-75. Abstract/Full Text
- Regional differences in cellular mechanisms of adipose tissue gain with overfeeding.
- Tchoukalova YD, Votruba SB, Tchkonia T, Giorgadze N, Kirkland JL, Jensen MD.
- Proc Natl Acad Sci U S A (2010 Oct 19) 107:18226-31. Abstract/Full Text
- Sex- and depot-dependent differences in adipogenesis in normal-weight humans.
- Tchoukalova YD, Koutsari C, Votruba SB, Tchkonia T, Giorgadze N, Thomou T, Kirkland JL, Jensen MD.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2010 Oct) 18:1875-80. Abstract/Full Text
- Modest visceral fat gain causes endothelial dysfunction in healthy humans.
- Romero-Corral A, Sert-Kuniyoshi FH, Sierra-Johnson J, Orban M, Gami A, Davison D, Singh P, Pusalavidyasagar S, Huyber C, Votruba S, Lopez-Jimenez F, Jensen MD, Somers VK.
- J Am Coll Cardiol (2010 Aug 17) 56:662-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Reproducibility of ad libitum energy intake with the use of a computerized vending machine system.
- Venti CA, Votruba SB, Franks PW, Krakoff J, Salbe AD.
- Am J Clin Nutr (2010 Feb) 91:343-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Morning ghrelin concentrations are not affected by short-term overfeeding and do not predict ad libitum food intake in humans.
- Votruba SB, Kirchner H, Tschöp M, Salbe AD, Krakoff J.
- Am J Clin Nutr (2009 Mar) 89:801-6. Abstract/Full Text