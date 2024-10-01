Meryl A. Waldman, M.D.
- Senior Research Physician: Clinical Nephrology Section, Kidney Diseases Branch
- Director: Nephrology Consult and Dialysis Service
Scientific Focus Areas: Immunology, Clinical Research
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- The Role of Repeat Kidney Biopsies in Lupus Nephritis in a Largely Black and Hispanic Population.
- Ramu A, Santana de Roberts R, San Hti Lar Seng N, Peringeth G, Rajevac H, Pullman JM, Waldman M, Golestaneh L, Jim B.
- Clin J Am Soc Nephrol (2024 Sep 30) Abstract/Full Text
- An expert discussion on the atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome nomenclature-identifying a road map to precision: a report of a National Kidney Foundation Working Group.
- Nester CM, Feldman DL, Burwick R, Cataland S, Chaturvedi S, Cook HT, Cuker A, Dixon BP, Fakhouri F, Hingorani SR, Java A, van de Kar NCAJ, Kavanagh D, Leung N, Licht C, Noris M, O'Shaughnessy MM, Parikh SV, Peyandi F, Remuzzi G, Smith RJH, Sperati CJ, Waldman M, Walker P, Vivarelli M.
- Kidney Int (2024 Sep) 106:326-336. Abstract/Full Text
- Characterization of the antispike IgG immune response to COVID-19 vaccines in people with a wide variety of immunodeficiencies.
- Zendt M, Bustos Carrillo FA, Kelly S, Saturday T, DeGrange M, Ginigeme A, Wu L, Callier V, Ortega-Villa A, Faust M, Chang-Rabley E, Bugal K, Kenney H, Khil P, Youn JH, Osei G, Regmi P, Anderson V, Bosticardo M, Daub J, DiMaggio T, Kreuzburg S, Pala F, Pfister J, Treat J, Ulrick J, Karkanitsa M, Kalish H, Kuhns DB, Priel DL, Fink DL, Tsang JS, Sparks R, Uzel G, Waldman MA, Zerbe CS, Delmonte OM, Bergerson JRE, Das S, Freeman AF, Lionakis MS, Sadtler K, van Doremalen N, Munster V, Notarangelo LD, Holland SM, Ricotta EE.
- Sci Adv (2023 Oct 13) 9:eadh3150. Abstract/Full Text
- Predictors and significance of kidney dysfunction in patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease.
- Beshensky D, Pirsl F, Holtzman NG, Steinberg SM, Mays JW, Cowen EW, Comis LE, Joe GO, Magone MT, Schulz E, Waldman MA, Pavletic SZ.
- Bone Marrow Transplant (2023 Oct) 58:1112-1120. Abstract/Full Text
- Prediagnostic Appearance of Thrombospondin Type-1 Domain 7A Autoantibodies in Membranous Nephropathy.
- Burbelo PD, Olson SW, Keller JM, Joshi M, Schwartz DM, Chuang YJ, Lambeau G, Beck LH Jr, Waldman M.
- Kidney360 (2023 Feb 1) 4:217-225. Abstract/Full Text
- Pregnancy History and Kidney Disease Progression Among Women Enrolled in Cure Glomerulonephropathy.
- Reynolds ML, Oliverio AL, Zee J, Hendren EM, O'Shaughnessy MM, Ayoub I, Almaani S, Vasylyeva TL, Twombley KE, Wadhwani S, Steinke JM, Rizk DV, Waldman M, Helmuth ME, Avila-Casado C, Alachkar N, Nester CM, Derebail VK, Hladunewich MA, Mariani LH.
- Kidney Int Rep (2023 Apr) 8:805-817. Abstract/Full Text
- Potential for false decline of anti-SARS-CoV-2 spike antibody titers after COVID-19 vaccination.
- Waldman M, Sacks DB, Howard L, Cole J.
- Lancet Rheumatol (2022 Sep) 4:e586-e587. Abstract/Full Text
- Structural determinants of the dominant conformational epitopes of phospholipase A2 receptor in primary membranous nephropathy.
- Tang H, Zhu R, Waldman M, Zhu Q.
- J Biol Chem (2022 Mar) 298:101605. Abstract/Full Text
- COVID-19 in Patients with Glomerular Disease: Follow-Up Results from the IRoc-GN International Registry.
- Waldman M, Soler MJ, García-Carro C, Lightstone L, Turner-Stokes T, Griffith M, Torras J, Martinez Valenzuela L, Bestard O, Geddes C, Flossmann O, Budge KL, Cantarelli C, Fiaccadori E, Delsante M, Morales E, Gutierrez E, Niño-Cruz JA, Martinez-Rueda AJ, Comai G, Bini C, La Manna G, Slon MF, Manrique J, Avello A, Fernandez-Prado R, Ortiz A, Marinaki S, Martin Varas CR, Rabasco Ruiz C, Sierra-Carpio M, García-Agudo R, Fernández Juárez G, Hamilton AJ, Bruchfeld A, Chrysochou C, Howard L, Sinha S, Leach T, Agraz Pamplona I, Maggiore U, Cravedi P.
- Kidney360 (2022 Feb 24) 3:293-306. Abstract/Full Text
- Parathyroid Hormone Resistance and Autoantibodies to the PTH1 Receptor.
- Mandl A, Burbelo PD, Di Pasquale G, Tay YS, Welch J, Lionakis MS, Rosenzweig SD, Waldman MA, Warner BM, Walitt B, Collins MT, Balow JE, Chiorini JA, Simonds WF, Agarwal SK, Blau JE, Weinstein LS.
- N Engl J Med (2021 Nov 18) 385:1974-1980. Abstract/Full Text
- Combined Immunosuppressive Therapy for Severe Graves Dermopathy.
- Gubbi S, Araque KA, Avadhanula S, Azam A, Merkel R, Cochran C, Burbelo PD, Waldman M, Neumann S, Gershengorn MC, Skarulis M, Klubo-Gwiezdzinska J.
- Ann Intern Med (2021 Oct) 174:1478-1480. Abstract/Full Text
- COVID-19 vaccines and kidney disease.
- Windpessl M, Bruchfeld A, Anders HJ, Kramer H, Waldman M, Renia L, Ng LFP, Xing Z, Kronbichler A.
- Nat Rev Nephrol (2021 May) 17:291-293. Abstract/Full Text
- Lupus-like autoimmunity and increased interferon response in patients with STAT3-deficient hyper-IgE syndrome.
- Goel RR, Nakabo S, Dizon BLP, Urban A, Waldman M, Howard L, Darnell D, Buhaya M, Carmona-Rivera C, Hasni S, Kaplan MJ, Freeman AF, Gupta S.
- J Allergy Clin Immunol (2021 Feb) 147:746-749.e9. Abstract/Full Text
- Results from the IRoc-GN international registry of patients with COVID-19 and glomerular disease suggest close monitoring.
- Waldman M, Soler MJ, García-Carro C, Lightstone L, Turner-Stokes T, Griffith M, Torras J, Valenzuela LM, Bestard O, Geddes C, Flossmann O, Budge KL, Cantarelli C, Fiaccadori E, Delsante M, Morales E, Gutierrez E, Niño-Cruz JA, Martinez-Rueda AJ, Comai G, Bini C, La Manna G, Slon MF, Manrique J, Agraz I, Sinaii N, Cravedi P.
- Kidney Int (2021 Jan) 99:227-237. Abstract/Full Text
- COVID-19 and the Kidneys: An Update.
- Benedetti C, Waldman M, Zaza G, Riella LV, Cravedi P.
- Front Med (Lausanne) (2020) 7:423. Abstract/Full Text
- Type I interferon signature predicts response to JAK inhibition in haploinsufficiency of A20.
- Schwartz DM, Blackstone SA, Sampaio-Moura N, Rosenzweig S, Burma AM, Stone D, Hoffmann P, Jones A, Romeo T, Barron KS, Waldman MA, Aksentijevich I, Kastner DL, Milner JD, Ombrello AK.
- Ann Rheum Dis (2020 Mar) 79:429-431. Abstract/Full Text
- Detection of PLA2R Autoantibodies before the Diagnosis of Membranous Nephropathy.
- Burbelo PD, Joshi M, Chaturvedi A, Little DJ, Thurlow JS, Waldman M, Olson SW.
- J Am Soc Nephrol (2020 Jan) 31:208-217. Abstract/Full Text
- Rituximab or Cyclosporine for Membranous Nephropathy.
- Waldman M, Austin HA 3rd, Balow JE.
- N Engl J Med (2019 Oct 24) 381:1688. Abstract/Full Text
- Effects of Metreleptin on Proteinuria in Patients With Lipodystrophy.
- Lee HL, Waldman MA, Auh S, Balow JE, Cochran EK, Gorden P, Brown RJ.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2019 Sep 1) 104:4169-4177. Abstract/Full Text
- Treatment-resistant PLA2R-negative membranous nephropathy responsive to low-density lipoprotein apheresis.
- Szymanski JM, Waldman M, Conry-Cantilena C, West KA.
- J Clin Apher (2019 Aug) 34:495-498. Abstract/Full Text
- Safety and Tolerability of Omalizumab: A Randomized Clinical Trial of Humanized Anti-IgE Monoclonal Antibody in Systemic Lupus Erythematosus.
- Hasni S, Gupta S, Davis M, Poncio E, Temesgen-Oyelakin Y, Joyal E, Fike A, Manna Z, Auh S, Shi Y, Chan D, Carlucci P, Biehl A, Dema B, Charles N, Balow JE, Waldman M, Siegel RM, Kaplan MJ, Rivera J.
- Arthritis Rheumatol (2019 Jul) 71:1135-1140. Abstract/Full Text
- Health-related quality of life in glomerular disease.
- Canetta PA, Troost JP, Mahoney S, Kogon AJ, Carlozzi N, Bartosh SM, Cai Y, Davis TK, Fernandez H, Fornoni A, Gbadegesin RA, Herreshoff E, Mahan JD, Nachman PH, Selewski DT, Sethna CB, Srivastava T, Tuttle KR, Wang CS, Falk RJ, Gharavi AG, Gillespie BW, Greenbaum LA, Holzman LB, Kretzler M, Robinson BM, Smoyer WE, Guay-Woodford LM, Reeve B, Gipson DS, CureGN Consortium.
- Kidney Int (2019 May) 95:1209-1224. Abstract/Full Text
- Autoantibodies are present before the clinical diagnosis of systemic sclerosis.
- Burbelo PD, Gordon SM, Waldman M, Edison JD, Little DJ, Stitt RS, Bailey WT, Hughes JB, Olson SW.
- PLoS One (2019) 14:e0214202. Abstract/Full Text
- CureGN Study Rationale, Design, and Methods: Establishing a Large Prospective Observational Study of Glomerular Disease.
- Mariani LH, Bomback AS, Canetta PA, Flessner MF, Helmuth M, Hladunewich MA, Hogan JJ, Kiryluk K, Nachman PH, Nast CC, Rheault MN, Rizk DV, Trachtman H, Wenderfer SE, Bowers C, Hill-Callahan P, Marasa M, Poulton CJ, Revell A, Vento S, Barisoni L, Cattran D, D'Agati V, Jennette JC, Klein JB, Laurin LP, Twombley K, Falk RJ, Gharavi AG, Gillespie BW, Gipson DS, Greenbaum LA, Holzman LB, Kretzler M, Robinson B, Smoyer WE, Guay-Woodford LM, CureGN Consortium.
- Am J Kidney Dis (2019 Feb) 73:218-229. Abstract/Full Text
- Taming hemodialysis-induced inflammation: Are complement C3 inhibitors a viable option?
- Mastellos DC, Reis ES, Biglarnia AR, Waldman M, Quigg RJ, Huber-Lang M, Seelen MA, Daha MR, Lambris JD.
- Clin Immunol (2019 Jan) 198:102-105. Abstract/Full Text
- Alström syndrome: Renal findings in correlation with obesity, insulin resistance, dyslipidemia and cardiomyopathy in 38 patients prospectively evaluated at the NIH clinical center.
- Waldman M, Han JC, Reyes-Capo DP, Bryant J, Carson KA, Turkbey B, Choyke P, Naggert JK, Gahl WA, Marshall JD, Gunay-Aygun M.
- Mol Genet Metab (2018 Sep) 125:181-191. Abstract/Full Text
- JAK1/2 inhibition with baricitinib in the treatment of autoinflammatory interferonopathies.
- Sanchez GAM, Reinhardt A, Ramsey S, Wittkowski H, Hashkes PJ, Berkun Y, Schalm S, Murias S, Dare JA, Brown D, Stone DL, Gao L, Klausmeier T, Foell D, de Jesus AA, Chapelle DC, Kim H, Dill S, Colbert RA, Failla L, Kost B, O'Brien M, Reynolds JC, Folio LR, Calvo KR, Paul SM, Weir N, Brofferio A, Soldatos A, Biancotto A, Cowen EW, Digiovanna JJ, Gadina M, Lipton AJ, Hadigan C, Holland SM, Fontana J, Alawad AS, Brown RJ, Rother KI, Heller T, Brooks KM, Kumar P, Brooks SR, Waldman M, Singh HK, Nickeleit V, Silk M, Prakash A, Janes JM, Ozen S, Wakim PG, Brogan PA, Macias WL, Goldbach-Mansky R.
- J Clin Invest (2018 Jul 2) 128:3041-3052. Abstract/Full Text
- Does TSH Reliably Detect Hypothyroid Patients?
- Ling C, Sun Q, Khang J, Felipa Lastarria M, Strong J, Stolze B, Yu X, Parikh TP, Waldman MA, Welsh K, Jonklaas J, Masika L, Soldin SJ.
- Ann Thyroid Res (2018) 4:122-125. Abstract/Full Text
- Renal Fanconi syndrome with meropenem/amoxicillin-clavulanate during treatment of extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis.
- Abadie ME, Strich JR, Kim T, Xie YL, Fennelly KP, Olivier KN, Waldman M, Arora K, Holland SM, Chen RY.
- Eur Respir J (2017 Dec) 50. Abstract/Full Text
- Detection and monitoring PLA(2)R autoantibodies by LIPS in membranous nephropathy.
- Burbelo PD, Beck LH Jr, Waldman M.
- J Immunol Methods (2017 May) 444:17-23. Abstract/Full Text
- A role for muscarinic receptors in neutrophil extracellular trap formation and levamisole-induced autoimmunity.
- Carmona-Rivera C, Purmalek MM, Moore E, Waldman M, Walter PJ, Garraffo HM, Phillips KA, Preston KL, Graf J, Kaplan MJ, Grayson PC.
- JCI Insight (2017 Feb 9) 2:e89780. Abstract/Full Text
- Membranous nephropathy: Pilot study of a novel regimen combining cyclosporine and Rituximab.
- Waldman M, Beck LH Jr, Braun M, Wilkins K, Balow JE, Austin HA 3rd.
- Kidney Int Rep (2016 Jul) 1:73-84. Abstract/Full Text
- Identification of the immunodominant epitope region in phospholipase A2 receptor-mediating autoantibody binding in idiopathic membranous nephropathy.
- Kao L, Lam V, Waldman M, Glassock RJ, Zhu Q.
- J Am Soc Nephrol (2015 Feb) 26:291-301. Abstract/Full Text
- Thrombotic microangiopathy in metastatic melanoma patients treated with adoptive cell therapy and total body irradiation.
- Tseng J, Citrin DE, Waldman M, White DE, Rosenberg SA, Yang JC.
- Cancer (2014 May 1) 120:1426-32. Abstract/Full Text
- KDOQI US commentary on the 2012 KDIGO clinical practice guideline for glomerulonephritis.
- Beck L, Bomback AS, Choi MJ, Holzman LB, Langford C, Mariani LH, Somers MJ, Trachtman H, Waldman M.
- Am J Kidney Dis (2013 Sep) 62:403-41. Abstract/Full Text
- Treatment of idiopathic membranous nephropathy.
- Waldman M, Austin HA 3rd.
- J Am Soc Nephrol (2012 Oct) 23:1617-30. Abstract/Full Text
- Disrupted Mer receptor tyrosine kinase expression leads to enhanced MZ B-cell responses.
- Shao WH, Kuan AP, Wang C, Abraham V, Waldman MA, Vogelgesang A, Wittenburg G, Choudhury A, Tsao PY, Miwa T, Eisenberg RA, Cohen PL.
- J Autoimmun (2010 Dec) 35:368-74. Abstract/Full Text
- Controversies in the treatment of idiopathic membranous nephropathy.
- Waldman M, Austin HA 3rd.
- Nat Rev Nephrol (2009 Aug) 5:469-79. Abstract/Full Text
- Viruses and kidney disease: beyond HIV.
- Waldman M, Marshall V, Whitby D, Kopp JB.
- Semin Nephrol (2008 Nov) 28:595-607. Abstract/Full Text
- Parvovirus-B19-associated complications in renal transplant recipients.
- Waldman M, Kopp JB.
- Nat Clin Pract Nephrol (2007 Oct) 3:540-50. Abstract/Full Text
- Parvovirus B19 and the kidney.
- Waldman M, Kopp JB.
- Clin J Am Soc Nephrol (2007 Jul) 2 Suppl 1:S47-56. Abstract/Full Text
- Adult minimal-change disease: clinical characteristics, treatment, and outcomes.
- Waldman M, Crew RJ, Valeri A, Busch J, Stokes B, Markowitz G, D'Agati V, Appel G.
- Clin J Am Soc Nephrol (2007 May) 2:445-53. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed October 2024