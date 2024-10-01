U.S. flag

Meryl A. Waldman, M.D.

Meryl Waldman.
Scientific Focus Areas: Immunology, Clinical Research

Professional Experience

  • Senior Research Physician NIDDK, NIH, 2020-present
  • Chief, Clinical Nephrology Consult Service, 2020-present
  • Director, Dialysis, 2020-present
  • Staff Clinician of the Year, NIH, 2024
  • Nancy Nossal Mentorship Award, 2022
  • NIAMS Director’s Group Award: COVID-19 Systemic Autoimmunity, 2022
  • NIDDK Clinical Director's Award, 2020
  • Associate Research Physician, NIDDK, NIH, 2018-2020
  • Staff Clinician, NIDDK, NIH, 2006-present
  • Clinical Instructor, Columbia University, New York Presbyterian Hospital, Glomerular Disease Institute
  • Nephrology Fellowship, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Internal medicine-Pediatrics Combined Residency, Baystate Medical Center
  • M.D., Tufts University School of Medicine

Current Research

The focus of my research is the natural history, pathogenesis, and treatment of immunologically mediated glomerular diseases particularly  membranous nephropathy. The goal of my research is to find novel ways to suppress autoimmune responses that lead to kidney disease as well as to find more sensitive methods to monitor disease activity.

Select Publications

The Role of Repeat Kidney Biopsies in Lupus Nephritis in a Largely Black and Hispanic Population.
Ramu A, Santana de Roberts R, San Hti Lar Seng N, Peringeth G, Rajevac H, Pullman JM, Waldman M, Golestaneh L, Jim B.
Clin J Am Soc Nephrol (2024 Sep 30) Abstract/Full Text
An expert discussion on the atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome nomenclature-identifying a road map to precision: a report of a National Kidney Foundation Working Group.
Nester CM, Feldman DL, Burwick R, Cataland S, Chaturvedi S, Cook HT, Cuker A, Dixon BP, Fakhouri F, Hingorani SR, Java A, van de Kar NCAJ, Kavanagh D, Leung N, Licht C, Noris M, O'Shaughnessy MM, Parikh SV, Peyandi F, Remuzzi G, Smith RJH, Sperati CJ, Waldman M, Walker P, Vivarelli M.
Kidney Int (2024 Sep) 106:326-336. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language

I study new combinations of agents that reduce the activity of the immune system to treat individuals with immune-mediated kidney disease in which  kidney cells are damaged by immune responses or inflammation.

Last Reviewed October 2024