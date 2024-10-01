Meryl A. Waldman, M.D.
- Senior Research Physician: Clinical Nephrology Section, Kidney Diseases Branch
- Director: Nephrology Consult and Dialysis Service
Professional Experience
- Senior Research Physician NIDDK, NIH, 2020-present
- Chief, Clinical Nephrology Consult Service, 2020-present
- Director, Dialysis, 2020-present
- Staff Clinician of the Year, NIH, 2024
- Nancy Nossal Mentorship Award, 2022
- NIAMS Director’s Group Award: COVID-19 Systemic Autoimmunity, 2022
- NIDDK Clinical Director's Award, 2020
- Associate Research Physician, NIDDK, NIH, 2018-2020
- Staff Clinician, NIDDK, NIH, 2006-present
- Clinical Instructor, Columbia University, New York Presbyterian Hospital, Glomerular Disease Institute
- Nephrology Fellowship, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Internal medicine-Pediatrics Combined Residency, Baystate Medical Center
- M.D., Tufts University School of Medicine
Current Research
The focus of my research is the natural history, pathogenesis, and treatment of immunologically mediated glomerular diseases particularly membranous nephropathy. The goal of my research is to find novel ways to suppress autoimmune responses that lead to kidney disease as well as to find more sensitive methods to monitor disease activity.
Select Publications
- The Role of Repeat Kidney Biopsies in Lupus Nephritis in a Largely Black and Hispanic Population.
- Ramu A, Santana de Roberts R, San Hti Lar Seng N, Peringeth G, Rajevac H, Pullman JM, Waldman M, Golestaneh L, Jim B.
- Clin J Am Soc Nephrol (2024 Sep 30) Abstract/Full Text
- An expert discussion on the atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome nomenclature-identifying a road map to precision: a report of a National Kidney Foundation Working Group.
- Nester CM, Feldman DL, Burwick R, Cataland S, Chaturvedi S, Cook HT, Cuker A, Dixon BP, Fakhouri F, Hingorani SR, Java A, van de Kar NCAJ, Kavanagh D, Leung N, Licht C, Noris M, O'Shaughnessy MM, Parikh SV, Peyandi F, Remuzzi G, Smith RJH, Sperati CJ, Waldman M, Walker P, Vivarelli M.
- Kidney Int (2024 Sep) 106:326-336. Abstract/Full Text
Research in Plain Language
I study new combinations of agents that reduce the activity of the immune system to treat individuals with immune-mediated kidney disease in which kidney cells are damaged by immune responses or inflammation.