Clinical Nephrology Section

of the Kidney Diseases Branch

Gregory Germino. Gregory G. Germino, M.D.

Section Chief

gregory.germino@nih.gov
Provides clinical consultation and dialysis services, supervises clinical training, and conducts clinical research in the NIH Clinical Center and its outpatient clinics.
About Our Research

Select Publications

The role of transcription factors in shaping regulatory T cell identity.
Trujillo-Ochoa JL, Kazemian M, Afzali B.
Nat Rev Immunol (2023 Dec) 23:842-856. Abstract/Full Text
Predictors and significance of kidney dysfunction in patients with chronic graft-versus-host disease.
Beshensky D, Pirsl F, Holtzman NG, Steinberg SM, Mays JW, Cowen EW, Comis LE, Joe GO, Magone MT, Schulz E, Waldman MA, Pavletic SZ.
Bone Marrow Transplant (2023 Oct) 58:1112-1120. Abstract/Full Text
Lab Members

Lab members standing in front of the NIH Clinical Center sign.

Meet our team. From left to right: NP Vanessa Sanders, Dr. Anirban Ganguli, Dr. Ben Afzali, Dr. Greg Germino, Dr. Jonathan Bolanos, NP Lilian Howard, Dr. Meryl Waldman.

