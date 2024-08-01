Peter J. Walter, Ph.D.
Scientific Focus Areas: Chemical Biology, Clinical Research
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Total energy expenditure in patients with colorectal cancer: associations with body composition, physical activity, and energy recommendations.
- Purcell SA, Elliott SA, Walter PJ, Preston T, Cai H, Skipworth RJE, Sawyer MB, Prado CM.
- Am J Clin Nutr (2019 Aug 1) 110:367-376. Abstract/Full Text
- Pulmonary Iron Limitation Induced by Exogenous Type I IFN Protects Mice from Cryptococcus gattii Independently of T Cells.
- Davis MJ, Moyer S, Hoke ES, Sionov E, Mayer-Barber KD, Barber DL, Cai H, Jenkins L, Walter PJ, Chang YC, Kwon-Chung KJ.
- mBio (2019 Jun 18) 10. Abstract/Full Text
- Early effects of roflumilast on insulin sensitivity in adults with prediabetes and overweight/obesity involve age-associated fat mass loss - results of an exploratory study.
- Muo IM, MacDonald SD, Madan R, Park SJ, Gharib AM, Martinez PE, Walter MF, Yang SB, Rodante JA, Courville AB, Walter PJ, Cai H, Glicksman M, Guerrieri GM, Ben-Dor RR, Ouwerkerk R, Mao S, Chung JH.
- Diabetes Metab Syndr Obes (2019) 12:743-759. Abstract/Full Text
- A randomized, proof-of-concept clinical trial on repurposing chlorcyclizine for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C.
- Koh C, Dubey P, Han MAT, Walter PJ, Garraffo HM, Surana P, Southall NT, Borochov N, Uprichard SL, Cotler SJ, Etzion O, Heller T, Dahari H, Liang TJ.
- Antiviral Res (2019 Mar) 163:149-155. Abstract/Full Text
- Regulation of Human Adipose Tissue Activation, Gallbladder Size, and Bile Acid Metabolism by a β3-Adrenergic Receptor Agonist.
- Baskin AS, Linderman JD, Brychta RJ, McGehee S, Anflick-Chames E, Cero C, Johnson JW, O'Mara AE, Fletcher LA, Leitner BP, Duckworth CJ, Huang S, Cai H, Garraffo HM, Millo CM, Dieckmann W, Tolstikov V, Chen EY, Gao F, Narain NR, Kiebish MA, Walter PJ, Herscovitch P, Chen KY, Cypess AM.
- Diabetes (2018 Oct) 67:2113-2125. Abstract/Full Text
- Gluconeogenesis and risk for fasting hyperglycemia in Black and White women.
- Chung ST, Courville AB, Onuzuruike AU, Galvan-De La Cruz M, Mabundo LS, DuBose CW, Kasturi K, Cai H, Gharib AM, Walter PJ, Garraffo HM, Chacko S, Haymond MW, Sumner AE.
- JCI Insight (2018 Sep 20) 3. Abstract/Full Text
- Metreleptin-mediated improvements in insulin sensitivity are independent of food intake in humans with lipodystrophy.
- Brown RJ, Valencia A, Startzell M, Cochran E, Walter PJ, Garraffo HM, Cai H, Gharib AM, Ouwerkerk R, Courville AB, Bernstein S, Brychta RJ, Chen KY, Walter M, Auh S, Gorden P.
- J Clin Invest (2018 Aug 1) 128:3504-3516. Abstract/Full Text
- Pharmacokinetics of Sucralose and Acesulfame-Potassium in Breast Milk Following Ingestion of Diet Soda.
- Rother KI, Sylvetsky AC, Walter PJ, Garraffo HM, Fields DA.
- J Pediatr Gastroenterol Nutr (2018 Mar) 66:466-470. Abstract/Full Text
- Increased Physical Activity Associated with Less Weight Regain Six Years After "The Biggest Loser" Competition.
- Kerns JC, Guo J, Fothergill E, Howard L, Knuth ND, Brychta R, Chen KY, Skarulis MC, Walter PJ, Hall KD.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2017 Nov) 25:1838-1843. Abstract/Full Text
- Widespread sucralose exposure in a randomized clinical trial in healthy young adults.
- Sylvetsky AC, Walter PJ, Garraffo HM, Robien K, Rother KI.
- Am J Clin Nutr (2017 Apr) 105:820-823. Abstract/Full Text
- A role for muscarinic receptors in neutrophil extracellular trap formation and levamisole-induced autoimmunity.
- Carmona-Rivera C, Purmalek MM, Moore E, Waldman M, Walter PJ, Garraffo HM, Phillips KA, Preston KL, Graf J, Kaplan MJ, Grayson PC.
- JCI Insight (2017 Feb 9) 2:e89780. Abstract/Full Text
- Plasma concentrations of sucralose in children and adults.
- Sylvetsky AC, Bauman V, Blau JE, Garraffo HM, Walter PJ, Rother KI.
- Toxicol Environ Chem (2017) 99:535-542. Abstract/Full Text
- Persistent metabolic adaptation 6 years after "The Biggest Loser" competition.
- Fothergill E, Guo J, Howard L, Kerns JC, Knuth ND, Brychta R, Chen KY, Skarulis MC, Walter M, Walter PJ, Hall KD.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2016 Aug) 24:1612-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Lipolytic Rate Associated With Intramyocardial Lipid in an HIV Cohort Without Increased Lipolysis.
- Howard LC, Liu CY, Purdy JB, Walter P, Bluemke DA, Hadigan C.
- J Clin Endocrinol Metab (2016 Jan) 101:151-6. Abstract/Full Text
- Calorie for Calorie, Dietary Fat Restriction Results in More Body Fat Loss than Carbohydrate Restriction in People with Obesity.
- Hall KD, Bemis T, Brychta R, Chen KY, Courville A, Crayner EJ, Goodwin S, Guo J, Howard L, Knuth ND, Miller BV 3rd, Prado CM, Siervo M, Skarulis MC, Walter M, Walter PJ, Yannai L.
- Cell Metab (2015 Sep 1) 22:427-36. Abstract/Full Text
- Nonnutritive Sweeteners in Breast Milk.
- Sylvetsky AC, Gardner AL, Bauman V, Blau JE, Garraffo HM, Walter PJ, Rother KI.
- J Toxicol Environ Health A (2015) 78:1029-32. Abstract/Full Text
- Molecular mechanisms of hypoxic responses via unique roles of Ras1, Cdc24 and Ptp3 in a human fungal pathogen Cryptococcus neoformans.
- Chang YC, Khanal Lamichhane A, Garraffo HM, Walter PJ, Leerkes M, Kwon-Chung KJ.
- PLoS Genet (2014 Apr) 10:e1004292. Abstract/Full Text
- Beneficial metabolic effects of a probiotic via butyrate-induced GLP-1 hormone secretion.
- Yadav H, Lee JH, Lloyd J, Walter P, Rane SG.
- J Biol Chem (2013 Aug 30) 288:25088-25097. Abstract/Full Text
Last Reviewed August 2024