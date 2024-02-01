Publications

A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.

Select Publications

Adipocyte G(q) signaling is a regulator of glucose and lipid homeostasis in mice. Kimura T, Pydi SP, Wang L, Haspula D, Cui Y, Lu H, König GM, Kostenis E, Steinberg GR, Gavrilova O, Wess J. Nat Commun (2022 Mar 29) 13:1652. Abstract/Full Text Clenbuterol exerts antidiabetic activity through metabolic reprogramming of skeletal muscle cells. Meister J, Bone DBJ, Knudsen JR, Barella LF, Velenosi TJ, Akhmedov D, Lee RJ, Cohen AH, Gavrilova O, Cui Y, Karsenty G, Chen M, Weinstein LS, Kleinert M, Berdeaux R, Jensen TE, Richter EA, Wess J. Nat Commun (2022 Jan 10) 13:22. Abstract/Full Text Beneficial metabolic role of β-arrestin-1 expressed by AgRP neurons. Pydi SP, Cui Z, He Z, Barella LF, Pham J, Cui Y, Oberlin DJ, Egritag HE, Urs N, Gavrilova O, Schwartz GJ, Buettner C, Williams KW, Wess J. Sci Adv (2020 Jun) 6:eaaz1341. Abstract/Full Text β-arrestin-1 suppresses myogenic reprogramming of brown fat to maintain euglycemia. Pydi SP, Jain S, Barella LF, Zhu L, Sakamoto W, Meister J, Wang L, Lu H, Cui Y, Gavrilova O, Wess J. Sci Adv (2020 Jun) 6:eaba1733. Abstract/Full Text Adipocyte G(i) signaling is essential for maintaining whole-body glucose homeostasis and insulin sensitivity. Wang L, Pydi SP, Zhu L, Barella LF, Cui Y, Gavrilova O, Bence KK, Vernochet C, Wess J. Nat Commun (2020 Jun 12) 11:2995. Abstract/Full Text

