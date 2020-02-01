  1. Home
  2. Research and Funding
  3. Research at NIDDK
  4. Labs & Branches
  5. Laboratory of Bioorganic Chemistry
  6. Molecular Signaling Section

Molecular Signaling Section

of the Laboratory of Bioorganic Chemistry

Photo of Jurgen Wess Jürgen Wess, Ph.D.

Section Chief

jurgenw@niddk.nih.gov
G protein-coupled receptors and beta-arrestins; Mutant mouse models; Identification of novel targets for the therapy of diabetes and obesity
About Our Research

Select Publications

Adipocyte β-arrestin-2 is essential for maintaining whole body glucose and energy homeostasis.
Pydi SP, Jain S, Tung W, Cui Y, Zhu L, Sakamoto W, Jain S, Abel BS, Skarulis MC, Liu J, Huynh T, Pacak K, Caron MG, Gavrilova O, Finkel T, Wess J.
Nat Commun (2019 Jul 3) 10:2936. Abstract/Full Text
Hepatic Gi signaling regulates whole-body glucose homeostasis.
Rossi M, Zhu L, McMillin SM, Pydi SP, Jain S, Wang L, Cui Y, Lee RJ, Cohen AH, Kaneto H, Birnbaum MJ, Ma Y, Rotman Y, Liu J, Cyphert TJ, Finkel T, McGuinness OP, Wess J.
J Clin Invest (2018 Feb 1) 128:746-759. Abstract/Full Text
View More Publications

Lab Members

Lab of molecular signaling section standing as a group outside.

Members of the Molecular Signaling Section

View Lab Members
Research Materials