Ashley Xia, M.D., Ph.D.

Responsibilities & Activities

As a program director, I manage and oversee programs funded by the NIH Common Fund and by DEM. My projects include:

NIH Common Fund Programs

Molecular Transducers of Physical Activity (MoTrPAC) in Humans evaluates molecular mechanisms of exercise with genomic, epigenomic, transcriptomics, metabolomics and proteomics. I serve as project scientist for the awards of Chemical Analysis sites and the Bioinformatics Center, and oversee the planning and execution of omics analyses, data QA/QC, integrated data analyses, and data sharing.

Illuminating the Druggable Genome (IDG) identifies and provides information on proteins that are currently not well studied within commonly drug-targeted protein families including understudied kinases, ion channels, and G-protein coupled receptors (GPCR). I serve as a program official for the awards of Data and Resource Generating Centers (DRGC) and provide oversights and program management for three awards.

Stimulating Peripheral Activity to Relieve Conditions (SPARC) strives to fill the gap of our understanding of nerve-organ interactions. I serve as a subject expert in the Subject Expert Committee for the Data Resource Centers (DRC) of Data-Core, Map-Core, and Simulation-Core and provide advice on data portal and data sharing

Metabolomics aims to realize the potential of metabolomics to inform basic, translational, and clinical research. I serve as a member of the NIH program management team and oversee metabolomic data related subjects and interaction with MoTrPAC.

Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases Program

Mouse Metabolic Phenotyping Centers (MMPC) provide standardized, high quality metabolic and physiologic phenotyping for mouse models of diabetes, diabetic complications, obesity, and related disorders. I provide bioinformatics oversight for the MMPC database and website.

Committees & Working Groups