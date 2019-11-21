Ashley Xia, M.D., Ph.D.
Program Director: Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases
Common Fund Molecular Transducers of Physical Activity, Omics Analysis, Computational Biology and Data Science
Responsibilities & Activities
As a program director, I manage and oversee programs funded by the NIH Common Fund and by DEM. My projects include:
NIH Common Fund Programs
- Molecular Transducers of Physical Activity (MoTrPAC) in Humans evaluates molecular mechanisms of exercise with genomic, epigenomic, transcriptomics, metabolomics and proteomics. I serve as project scientist for the awards of Chemical Analysis sites and the Bioinformatics Center, and oversee the planning and execution of omics analyses, data QA/QC, integrated data analyses, and data sharing.
- Illuminating the Druggable Genome (IDG) identifies and provides information on proteins that are currently not well studied within commonly drug-targeted protein families including understudied kinases, ion channels, and G-protein coupled receptors (GPCR). I serve as a program official for the awards of Data and Resource Generating Centers (DRGC) and provide oversights and program management for three awards.
- Stimulating Peripheral Activity to Relieve Conditions (SPARC) strives to fill the gap of our understanding of nerve-organ interactions. I serve as a subject expert in the Subject Expert Committee for the Data Resource Centers (DRC) of Data-Core, Map-Core, and Simulation-Core and provide advice on data portal and data sharing
- Metabolomics aims to realize the potential of metabolomics to inform basic, translational, and clinical research. I serve as a member of the NIH program management team and oversee metabolomic data related subjects and interaction with MoTrPAC.
Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases Program
- Mouse Metabolic Phenotyping Centers (MMPC) provide standardized, high quality metabolic and physiologic phenotyping for mouse models of diabetes, diabetic complications, obesity, and related disorders. I provide bioinformatics oversight for the MMPC database and website.
Committees & Working Groups
- The NIH Data Sustainability Working Group, Member
- Trans-DK Data Management & Data Science Forum, DEM Representative
Select Experience
Program Officer, NIAID, 2003-2016
Senior Staff, Celera Genomics, 1998-2003