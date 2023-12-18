Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, & Metabolic Diseases

The Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases (DEM) provides research funding and support for basic and clinical research in the areas of type 1 and type 2 diabetes and other metabolic disorders, including cystic fibrosis; endocrinology and endocrine disorders; obesity, neuroendocrinology, and energy balance; and development, metabolism, and basic biology of liver, fat, and endocrine tissues. DEM also provides funding for the training and career development of individuals committed to academic and clinical research careers in these areas.

