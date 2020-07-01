Cuiying Xiao, M.D., Ph.D.

Research Goal

The goal of our research is to make advances in the treatment of diabetes and obesity.

Current Research

I conduct research to elucidate the mechanisms underlying energy homeostasis.

Applying our Research

With a higher prevalence of diabetes and obesity worldwide, treatment for these morbidities is imperative. Knowledge obtained from mouse experimentation in our research will generate hypotheses. These hypotheses will be followed upon in a clinical setting, and will ultimately advance the treatment of diabetes and obesity.

Need for Further Study

The regulation of energy homeostasis is not fully understood, and measures to treat diabetes and obesity are limited. Knowledge from mouse models would be helpful to further explore these areas.