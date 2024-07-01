Cuiying Xiao, M.D., Ph.D.
Staff Scientist: Energy Homeostasis Section, Diabetes, Endocrinology, & Obesity Branch
Scientific Focus Areas: Genetics and Genomics, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry
Publications
A selection of recent and significant publications can be viewed below.
- Loss of Otopetrin 1 affects thermoregulation during fasting in mice.
- Tu YH, Liu N, Xiao C, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- PLoS One (2023) 18:e0292610. Abstract/Full Text
- In vivo phenotypic validation of adenosine receptor-dependent activity of non-adenosine drugs.
- Xiao C, Gavrilova O, Liu N, Lewicki SA, Reitman ML, Jacobson KA.
- Purinergic Signal (2023 Sep) 19:551-564. Abstract/Full Text
- The metabolic cost of physical activity in mice using a physiology-based model of energy expenditure.
- Škop V, Guo J, Liu N, Xiao C, Hall KD, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Mol Metab (2023 May) 71:101699. Abstract/Full Text
- The effects of housing density on mouse thermal physiology depend on sex and ambient temperature.
- Škop V, Xiao C, Liu N, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Mol Metab (2021 Nov) 53:101332. Abstract/Full Text
- Cre Recombinase Driver Mice Reveal Lineage-Dependent and -Independent Expression of Brs3 in the Mouse Brain.
- Mogul AS, Hadley CK, Province HS, Pauli J, Gavrilova O, Xiao C, Palmiter RD, Piñol RA, Reitman ML.
- eNeuro (2021 Jul-Aug) 8. Abstract/Full Text
- Preoptic BRS3 neurons increase body temperature and heart rate via multiple pathways.
- Piñol RA, Mogul AS, Hadley CK, Saha A, Li C, Škop V, Province HS, Xiao C, Gavrilova O, Krashes MJ, Reitman ML.
- Cell Metab (2021 Jul 6) 33:1389-1403.e6. Abstract/Full Text
- Adenosine A3 agonists reverse neuropathic pain via T cell-mediated production of IL-10.
- Durante M, Squillace S, Lauro F, Giancotti LA, Coppi E, Cherchi F, Di Cesare Mannelli L, Ghelardini C, Kolar G, Wahlman C, Opejin A, Xiao C, Reitman ML, Tosh DK, Hawiger D, Jacobson KA, Salvemini D.
- J Clin Invest (2021 Apr 1) 131. Abstract/Full Text
- Activation of neuronal adenosine A1 receptors causes hypothermia through central and peripheral mechanisms.
- Province HS, Xiao C, Mogul AS, Sahoo A, Jacobson KA, Piñol RA, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- PLoS One (2020) 15:e0243986. Abstract/Full Text
- BRS3 in both MC4R- and SIM1-expressing neurons regulates energy homeostasis in mice.
- Xiao C, Liu N, Province H, Piñol RA, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Mol Metab (2020 Jun) 36:100969. Abstract/Full Text
- Mouse Thermoregulation: Introducing the Concept of the Thermoneutral Point.
- Škop V, Guo J, Liu N, Xiao C, Hall KD, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Cell Rep (2020 Apr 14) 31:107501. Abstract/Full Text
- Physiology and effects of nucleosides in mice lacking all four adenosine receptors.
- Xiao C, Liu N, Jacobson KA, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- PLoS Biol (2019 Mar) 17:e3000161. Abstract/Full Text
- Brs3 neurons in the mouse dorsomedial hypothalamus regulate body temperature, energy expenditure, and heart rate, but not food intake.
- Piñol RA, Zahler SH, Li C, Saha A, Tan BK, Škop V, Gavrilova O, Xiao C, Krashes MJ, Reitman ML.
- Nat Neurosci (2018 Nov) 21:1530-1540. Abstract/Full Text
- Activation of adenosine A(2A) or A(2B) receptors causes hypothermia in mice.
- Carlin JL, Jain S, Duroux R, Suresh RR, Xiao C, Auchampach JA, Jacobson KA, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Neuropharmacology (2018 Sep 1) 139:268-278. Abstract/Full Text
- Melanotan II causes hypothermia in mice by activation of mast cells and stimulation of histamine 1 receptors.
- Jain S, Panyutin A, Liu N, Xiao C, Piñol RA, Pundir P, Girardet C, Butler AA, Dong X, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Am J Physiol Endocrinol Metab (2018 Sep 1) 315:E357-E366. Abstract/Full Text
- Analysis of Genomes and Transcriptomes of Hepatocellular Carcinomas Identifies Mutations and Gene Expression Changes in the Transforming Growth Factor-β Pathway.
- Chen J, Zaidi S, Rao S, Chen JS, Phan L, Farci P, Su X, Shetty K, White J, Zamboni F, Wu X, Rashid A, Pattabiraman N, Mazumder R, Horvath A, Wu RC, Li S, Xiao C, Deng CX, Wheeler DA, Mishra B, Akbani R, Mishra L.
- Gastroenterology (2018 Jan) 154:195-210. Abstract/Full Text
- Bombesin-like receptor 3 (Brs3) expression in glutamatergic, but not GABAergic, neurons is required for regulation of energy metabolism.
- Xiao C, Piñol RA, Carlin JL, Li C, Deng C, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Mol Metab (2017 Nov) 6:1540-1550. Abstract/Full Text
- SIRT6 Is Essential for Adipocyte Differentiation by Regulating Mitotic Clonal Expansion.
- Chen Q, Hao W, Xiao C, Wang R, Xu X, Lu H, Chen W, Deng CX.
- Cell Rep (2017 Mar 28) 18:3155-3166. Abstract/Full Text
- Hypothermia in mouse is caused by adenosine A(1) and A(3) receptor agonists and AMP via three distinct mechanisms.
- Carlin JL, Jain S, Gizewski E, Wan TC, Tosh DK, Xiao C, Auchampach JA, Jacobson KA, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Neuropharmacology (2017 Mar 1) 114:101-113. Abstract/Full Text
- Bombesin-Like Receptor 3: Physiology of a Functional Orphan.
- Xiao C, Reitman ML.
- Trends Endocrinol Metab (2016 Sep) 27:603-605. Abstract/Full Text
- Bombesin-like receptor 3 regulates blood pressure and heart rate via a central sympathetic mechanism.
- Lateef DM, Xiao C, Brychta RJ, Diedrich A, Schnermann J, Reitman ML.
- Am J Physiol Heart Circ Physiol (2016 Apr 1) 310:H891-8. Abstract/Full Text
- Peripheral Adenosine A3 Receptor Activation Causes Regulated Hypothermia in Mice That Is Dependent on Central Histamine H1 Receptors.
- Carlin JL, Tosh DK, Xiao C, Piñol RA, Chen Z, Salvemini D, Gavrilova O, Jacobson KA, Reitman ML.
- J Pharmacol Exp Ther (2016 Feb) 356:474-82. Abstract/Full Text
- Search for an Endogenous Bombesin-Like Receptor 3 (BRS-3) Ligand Using Parabiotic Mice.
- Lateef DM, Xiao C, Reitman ML.
- PLoS One (2015) 10:e0142637. Abstract/Full Text
- Anti-obesity and metabolic efficacy of the β3-adrenergic agonist, CL316243, in mice at thermoneutrality compared to 22°C.
- Xiao C, Goldgof M, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Obesity (Silver Spring) (2015 Jul) 23:1450-9. Abstract/Full Text
- Integration of body temperature into the analysis of energy expenditure in the mouse.
- Abreu-Vieira G, Xiao C, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Mol Metab (2015 Jun) 4:461-70. Abstract/Full Text
- Synergistic therapeutic effect of cisplatin and phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K) inhibitors in cancer growth and metastasis of Brca1 mutant tumors.
- Vassilopoulos A, Xiao C, Chisholm C, Chen W, Xu X, Lahusen TJ, Bewley C, Deng CX.
- J Biol Chem (2014 Aug 29) 289:24202-14. Abstract/Full Text
- Biphasic effect of melanocortin agonists on metabolic rate and body temperature.
- Lute B, Jou W, Lateef DM, Goldgof M, Xiao C, Piñol RA, Kravitz AV, Miller NR, Huang YG, Girardet C, Butler AA, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- Cell Metab (2014 Aug 5) 20:333-45. Abstract/Full Text
- Partitioning circadian transcription by SIRT6 leads to segregated control of cellular metabolism.
- Masri S, Rigor P, Cervantes M, Ceglia N, Sebastian C, Xiao C, Roqueta-Rivera M, Deng C, Osborne TF, Mostoslavsky R, Baldi P, Sassone-Corsi P.
- Cell (2014 Jul 31) 158:659-72. Abstract/Full Text
- The chemical uncoupler 2,4-dinitrophenol (DNP) protects against diet-induced obesity and improves energy homeostasis in mice at thermoneutrality.
- Goldgof M, Xiao C, Chanturiya T, Jou W, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- J Biol Chem (2014 Jul 11) 289:19341-50. Abstract/Full Text
- Regulation of body temperature and brown adipose tissue thermogenesis by bombesin receptor subtype-3.
- Lateef DM, Abreu-Vieira G, Xiao C, Reitman ML.
- Am J Physiol Endocrinol Metab (2014 Mar) 306:E681-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Effect of intermittent cold exposure on brown fat activation, obesity, and energy homeostasis in mice.
- Ravussin Y, Xiao C, Gavrilova O, Reitman ML.
- PLoS One (2014) 9:e85876. Abstract/Full Text
- SIRT4 has tumor-suppressive activity and regulates the cellular metabolic response to DNA damage by inhibiting mitochondrial glutamine metabolism.
- Jeong SM, Xiao C, Finley LW, Lahusen T, Souza AL, Pierce K, Li YH, Wang X, Laurent G, German NJ, Xu X, Li C, Wang RH, Lee J, Csibi A, Cerione R, Blenis J, Clish CB, Kimmelman A, Deng CX, Haigis MC.
- Cancer Cell (2013 Apr 15) 23:450-63. Abstract/Full Text
- Progression of chronic liver inflammation and fibrosis driven by activation of c-JUN signaling in Sirt6 mutant mice.
- Xiao C, Wang RH, Lahusen TJ, Park O, Bertola A, Maruyama T, Reynolds D, Chen Q, Xu X, Young HA, Chen WJ, Gao B, Deng CX.
- J Biol Chem (2012 Dec 7) 287:41903-13. Abstract/Full Text
- Yin Yang 1 positively regulates BRCA1 and inhibits mammary cancer formation.
- Lee MH, Lahusen T, Wang RH, Xiao C, Xu X, Hwang YS, He WW, Shi Y, Deng CX.
- Oncogene (2012 Jan 5) 31:116-27. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatic Sirt1 deficiency in mice impairs mTorc2/Akt signaling and results in hyperglycemia, oxidative damage, and insulin resistance.
- Wang RH, Kim HS, Xiao C, Xu X, Gavrilova O, Deng CX.
- J Clin Invest (2011 Nov) 121:4477-90. Abstract/Full Text
- SIRT6 deficiency results in severe hypoglycemia by enhancing both basal and insulin-stimulated glucose uptake in mice.
- Xiao C, Kim HS, Lahusen T, Wang RH, Xu X, Gavrilova O, Jou W, Gius D, Deng CX.
- J Biol Chem (2010 Nov 19) 285:36776-84. Abstract/Full Text
- BRCA1 affects global DNA methylation through regulation of DNMT1.
- Shukla V, Coumoul X, Lahusen T, Wang RH, Xu X, Vassilopoulos A, Xiao C, Lee MH, Man YG, Ouchi M, Ouchi T, Deng CX.
- Cell Res (2010 Nov) 20:1201-15. Abstract/Full Text
- Hepatic-specific disruption of SIRT6 in mice results in fatty liver formation due to enhanced glycolysis and triglyceride synthesis.
- Kim HS, Xiao C, Wang RH, Lahusen T, Xu X, Vassilopoulos A, Vazquez-Ortiz G, Jeong WI, Park O, Ki SH, Gao B, Deng CX.
- Cell Metab (2010 Sep 8) 12:224-36. Abstract/Full Text
- Interplay among BRCA1, SIRT1, and Survivin during BRCA1-associated tumorigenesis.
- Wang RH, Zheng Y, Kim HS, Xu X, Cao L, Luhasen T, Lee MH, Xiao C, Vassilopoulos A, Chen W, Gardner K, Man YG, Hung MC, Finkel T, Deng CX.
- Mol Cell (2008 Oct 10) 32:11-20. Abstract/Full Text
- Impaired DNA damage response, genome instability, and tumorigenesis in SIRT1 mutant mice.
- Wang RH, Sengupta K, Li C, Kim HS, Cao L, Xiao C, Kim S, Xu X, Zheng Y, Chilton B, Jia R, Zheng ZM, Appella E, Wang XW, Ried T, Deng CX.
- Cancer Cell (2008 Oct 7) 14:312-23. Abstract/Full Text
- A role of estrogen/ERalpha signaling in BRCA1-associated tissue-specific tumor formation.
- Li W, Xiao C, Vonderhaar BK, Deng CX.
- Oncogene (2007 Nov 8) 26:7204-12. Abstract/Full Text
- The XIST noncoding RNA functions independently of BRCA1 in X inactivation.
- Xiao C, Sharp JA, Kawahara M, Davalos AR, Difilippantonio MJ, Hu Y, Li W, Cao L, Buetow K, Ried T, Chadwick BP, Deng CX, Panning B.
- Cell (2007 Mar 9) 128:977-89. Abstract/Full Text
- Absence of the full-length breast cancer-associated gene-1 leads to increased expression of insulin-like growth factor signaling axis members.
- Shukla V, Coumoul X, Cao L, Wang RH, Xiao C, Xu X, Andò S, Yakar S, Leroith D, Deng C.
- Cancer Res (2006 Jul 15) 66:7151-7. Abstract/Full Text
- Induction of intrahepatic cholangiocellular carcinoma by liver-specific disruption of Smad4 and Pten in mice.
- Xu X, Kobayashi S, Qiao W, Li C, Xiao C, Radaeva S, Stiles B, Wang RH, Ohara N, Yoshino T, LeRoith D, Torbenson MS, Gores GJ, Wu H, Gao B, Deng CX.
- J Clin Invest (2006 Jul) 116:1843-52. Abstract/Full Text
- ATM-Chk2-p53 activation prevents tumorigenesis at an expense of organ homeostasis upon Brca1 deficiency.
- Cao L, Kim S, Xiao C, Wang RH, Coumoul X, Wang X, Li WM, Xu XL, De Soto JA, Takai H, Mai S, Elledge SJ, Motoyama N, Deng CX.
- EMBO J (2006 May 17) 25:2167-77. Abstract/Full Text
- A role of SMAD4 in iron metabolism through the positive regulation of hepcidin expression.
- Wang RH, Li C, Xu X, Zheng Y, Xiao C, Zerfas P, Cooperman S, Eckhaus M, Rouault T, Mishra L, Deng CX.
- Cell Metab (2005 Dec) 2:399-409. Abstract/Full Text
