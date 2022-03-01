Jian Yang, Ph.D.
Responsibilities & Activities
I am a scientific review officer (SRO) for the Special Emphasis Panels Section at the NIDDK. An SRO is the designated federal official with the legal responsibility for managing the review panel meeting to ensure a fair and competent review of grant applications.
My scientific research interests range from single molecules to whole-body physiology. These include: mechanisms of RNA splicing, DNA recombination and retrotransposition, and regulation of gene expression, particularly in cholesterol and fatty acid biosynthesis pathways in mammalian cells; lipid biochemistry and metabolism; gastrointestinal physiology; adipose biology and insulin signaling; mechanisms of lipid disorders, fatty liver diseases, atherosclerosis, type 2 diabetes, and obesity; and epidemiological and translational studies of these diseases. The understanding and elucidation of disease mechanisms at the molecular, cellular, and whole-body levels will help scientists develop and design new interventions to effectively prevent and treat these most common and fatal diseases in the United States and around the world.
Committees & Working Groups
- NIH Staff Training Advisory Committee (STAC), Member and NIDDK Representative
- SRO Technical Competency Subcommittee (STCS), Lead in Policies and Procedures Group.
- NIH Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Engagement Committee, Chair of the Leadership and Career Development Subcommittee.
Select Experience
Visiting Scientist, Diabetes Branch, NIDDK, NIH, 2010
Assistant Professor, University of South Alabama College of Medicine, 2003-2012
Postdoctoral Fellow, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas, 1998-2003
Ph.D., Ohio State University, 1998