Jian Yang, Ph.D.

I am a scientific review officer (SRO) for the Special Emphasis Panels Section at the NIDDK. An SRO is the designated federal official with the legal responsibility for managing the review panel meeting to ensure a fair and competent review of grant applications.

My scientific research interests range from single molecules to whole-body physiology. These include: mechanisms of RNA splicing, DNA recombination and retrotransposition, and regulation of gene expression, particularly in cholesterol and fatty acid biosynthesis pathways in mammalian cells; lipid biochemistry and metabolism; gastrointestinal physiology; adipose biology and insulin signaling; mechanisms of lipid disorders, fatty liver diseases, atherosclerosis, type 2 diabetes, and obesity; and epidemiological and translational studies of these diseases. The understanding and elucidation of disease mechanisms at the molecular, cellular, and whole-body levels will help scientists develop and design new interventions to effectively prevent and treat these most common and fatal diseases in the United States and around the world.