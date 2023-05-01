U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. About NIDDK
  3. Staff Directory
  4. Executive Office
  5. Office of the Director Administrative Management Branch
Go to Staff Directory home
Browse Staff by Office

Office of the Director Administrative Management Branch

Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Office of the Director Administrative Management Branch.

Name Email Address Phone Number Title Research Description
Oundo, Lynn 301-496-5175 Chief Administrative Officer
Butler Harlem, Carlos 301-827-4801 Administrative Officer Office of the Director; Executive Office
Caraballo, Candy 301-827-4395 Inventory Management Specialist Property Management Branch
Donatien, Kayla 301-480-4102 Property Custodial Officer Property Management Branch
Harrison, Audra 301-435-6688 Administrative Officer Office of the Director; Executive Office
Ordono, Annie 301-827-4395 Inventory Management Specialist Property Management Branch
Rodriguez Villalobos, Paola 301-480-1569 Property Custodial Officer Property Management Branch
Wilton, Hannah 301-496-5026 Program Specialist Office of the Director; Executive Office