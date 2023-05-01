Browse Staff by Office
Office of the Director Administrative Management Branch
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Office of the Director Administrative Management Branch.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Research Description
|Oundo, Lynn
|lynn.oundo@nih.gov
|301-496-5175
|Chief Administrative Officer
|Butler Harlem, Carlos
|carlos.harlem@nih.gov
|301-827-4801
|Administrative Officer
|Office of the Director; Executive Office
|Caraballo, Candy
|candy.caraballo@nih.gov
|301-827-4395
|Inventory Management Specialist
|Property Management Branch
|Donatien, Kayla
|kayla.donatien@nih.gov
|301-480-4102
|Property Custodial Officer
|Property Management Branch
|Harrison, Audra
|audra.harrison@nih.gov
|301-435-6688
|Administrative Officer
|Office of the Director; Executive Office
|Ordono, Annie
|meeluwanee.ordono@nih.gov
|301-827-4395
|Inventory Management Specialist
|Property Management Branch
|Rodriguez Villalobos, Paola
|paola.rodriguezvillalobos@nih.gov
|301-480-1569
|Property Custodial Officer
|Property Management Branch
|Wilton, Hannah
|hannah.wilton@nih.gov
|301-496-5026
|Program Specialist
|Office of the Director; Executive Office