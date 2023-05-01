Office of Financial Management & Analysis

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Name Email Address Phone Number Title Research Description
Nguyen, Van 301-594-4722 Budget Officer Overall budget and grants
Shorter, Michelle 301-594-8842 Deputy Budget Officer Overall budget
Andrews-Shigaki, Shelby 301-594-3666 Budget Analyst RMS, R&D Contracts
Bishop, Mimi 301-435-3338 Budget Analyst Budget formulation
Copeland, Clarence 301-435-2998 Grants Financial Analyst Grants: Centers, Other Research, Division pool
Jenkins, Constance 301-594-3458 Grant Financial Analyst Grants: Career, Fellowship, Training, T1D
Lopez Carozza, Ana 301-594-2207 Budget Analyst InterAgency Agreement, CRADA
Robinson, David 301-594-8837 Lead Grants Financial Analyst Grants: Oversees all grant mechanisms with focus on Research Project Grants (RPGs) and Gantt chart
Trang, Yen 301-443-7041 Grants Financial Analyst SBIR/STTR, Gift Funds, Common Funds and CRADAs