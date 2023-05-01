Browse Staff by Office
Office of Financial Management & Analysis
Select staff are listed in alphabetical order by last name. Read a description of the Office of Financial Management & Analysis.
|Name
|Email Address
|Phone Number
|Title
|Research Description
|Nguyen, Van
|van.nguyen@nih.gov
|301-594-4722
|Budget Officer
|Overall budget and grants
|Shorter, Michelle
|michelle.shorter@nih.gov
|301-594-8842
|Deputy Budget Officer
|Overall budget
|Andrews-Shigaki, Shelby
|shelby.andrews-shigaki@nih.gov
|301-594-3666
|Budget Analyst
|RMS, R&D Contracts
|Bishop, Mimi
|mimi.bishop@nih.gov
|301-435-3338
|Budget Analyst
|Budget formulation
|Copeland, Clarence
|copelandr@niddk.nih.gov
|301-435-2998
|Grants Financial Analyst
|Grants: Centers, Other Research, Division pool
|Jenkins, Constance
|jenkinco@niddk.nih.gov
|301-594-3458
|Grant Financial Analyst
|Grants: Career, Fellowship, Training, T1D
|Lopez Carozza, Ana
|ana.lopezcarozza@nih.gov
|301-594-2207
|Budget Analyst
|InterAgency Agreement, CRADA
|Robinson, David
|david.robinson2@nih.gov
|301-594-8837
|Lead Grants Financial Analyst
|Grants: Oversees all grant mechanisms with focus on Research Project Grants (RPGs) and Gantt chart
|Trang, Yen
|yen.trang@nih.gov
|301-443-7041
|Grants Financial Analyst
|SBIR/STTR, Gift Funds, Common Funds and CRADAs