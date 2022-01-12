Can Diabetes Lead to Bone Problems?

People with diabetes, especially older adults, are at risk for fractures and other bone problems. Know the signs to look for and steps for prevention.

Ann V. Schwartz, PhD, is a professor of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, San Francisco, School of Medicine. As an expert in bone health in people with diabetes, she shares her insights on the risk of fractures and other bone problems in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes and offers advice on screening and prevention.

Q: Are people with diabetes at higher risk of bone problems than people without diabetes?

A: Yes, both men and women with diabetes—primarily those in middle age and older—have more bone problems than people without diabetes. These problems include fractures, which are major causes of disability in the United States, so it’s an important public health concern.

Older adults are especially at risk for fractures, in part because they are more likely to fall than younger adults. The risk is particularly obvious in older adults with type 1 diabetes. For example, their risk of hip fracture is 500% higher than for older adults without diabetes. The risk is more modest in older adults with type 2 diabetes, about 30% higher.

Q: Why do people with diabetes sometimes develop bone problems?

A: The exact mechanisms for poor bone health in people with diabetes are unclear. For a given bone mineral density (BMD), diabetic bone tends to be more fragile, and there’s a lot of research going on to figure out why. It’s possible that changes in bone metabolism and structure, as well as BMD, may worsen bone quality.

One factor is the use of thiazolidinediones (TZDs), medicines for people with type 2 diabetes, which double the risk of fracture in women. Health care professionals would not want to use a TZD in a patient who’s already at high risk of fracture. Other possible mechanisms include