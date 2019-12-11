DDP Blog: Best of 2019

Check out the top three posts of 2019, plus three great posts you may have missed.

Over the course of the last year, the Diabetes Discoveries and Practice Blog has published more than 25 posts on topics including behavior change, diabetes prevention, metformin, diabetic kidney disease, and more. All of this was achieved in collaboration with nearly 30 subject matter experts who shared their insights on these topics. As the year comes to a close, let’s look back at the most popular posts and also highlight some posts you may have missed.

Most Popular Posts of 2019:

Metformin and Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Featuring C. Blake Cameron, MD, nephrologist and assistant professor of medicine at Duke University School of Medicine, this post focuses on the clinical outcomes of metformin use in people with CKD and explains what health care professionals need to know about changes to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s guidance on metformin.



Remembering Quincy, a Beloved Koala with Type 1 Diabetes This year we remembered Quincy, a koala with type 1 diabetes who became a mascot for many people living with diabetes thanks to a unique, first-of-its kind collaboration between the Scripps Whittier Diabetes Institute and San Diego Zoo to treat his him using digital technology.



Look at the Feet David Alper, DPM, member of the board of trustees at the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) and practicing podiatrist in Belmont, MA, shares why a podiatric foot examination is a vital part of an overall medical work-up for people with diabetes and gives tips on what health care professionals should look for when doing foot examinations. Three Interesting Posts You May Have Missed: Practice Change: Streamlining Medication Management Marie T. Brown, MD, practicing internist and associate professor at Rush University Medical College and director of practice redesign at the AMA, discusses how streamlining medication management can help you save time, improve medication adherence, and increase joy in practice.



Kidney Disease: Why Consider a Team-Based Approach? Andrew Narva, MD, program director for the Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases at the NIDDK and director of the National Kidney Disease Education Program (NKDEP), discusses why it’s important for health care professionals to consider a team-based approach to kidney health and explains how to address kidney health in the primary care setting.



Behavioral Weight Loss Interventions: How Do Recent USPSTF Recommendations Inform Diabetes Care? Susan Z. Yanovski, MD, co-director of the NIDDK’s Office of Obesity Research, shares insight on how benefits of behavioral weight management treatment can apply to the care of people with diabetes.



What did you enjoy most from the blog over the past year? What would you like to see more of in 2020? Let us know in the comments below.