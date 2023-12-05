U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
DDP Blog: Best of 2023

2023 Year in Review

Join us as we recap the most popular posts of 2023, plus three posts you may have missed.

This year, the Diabetes Discoveries and Practice Blog published 12 posts on a wide range of topics, from a series on medication adherence to a video about implementing collaborative care for patients. Below, we highlight some of the most popular posts of the year along with three posts you may have missed.

Most Popular Posts of 2023

How Hypoglycemia Unawareness Affects People with Diabetes

Hypoglycemia unawareness, also called impaired awareness of hypoglycemia, is more common than previously thought and can lead to serious complications. Elizabeth Seaquist, MD, offers health care professionals tips for managing this condition and communicating effectively with their patients. 

How Can Pharmacists Help Patients Improve Medication Adherence?

In the final installment of a series of posts on medication adherence, Candis M. Morello, PharmD, APh, CDCES, FCSHP, FASHP, explains how pharmacists can help their patients with diabetes adhere to a medication regimen and improve their A1C levels.

Research on COVID-19 and Diabetes Sets the Stage for Care

Jane Reusch, MD‚ co-chair of the Metabolic Disorders Task Force for NIH’s Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative, explains how COVID-19 research may affect diabetes diagnosis, treatment, and long-term complications.

Interesting Posts You May Have Missed

Addressing Beliefs and Perceptions to Improve Medication Adherence

In the first installment of a series of posts on medication adherence, Olayinka O. Shiyanbola, PhD, B.Pharm, details the barriers to medication adherence and explains how health care professionals can help their patients manage their A1C levels.

Collaborative Care for Patients with Diabetes

In this video blog post, Joshua Joseph, MD, MPH, FAHA, speaks with his colleagues at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center—Janet G. Zappe, RN, MS, CDCES, and Allan Sommer, MS, ACSM—about the importance of patient-centered, collaborative care and how it can help improve health outcomes for people with diabetes.

How Is Diabetes Related to Urinary Tract and Sexual Problems?

Diabetes can affect the urinary tract and sexual organs through nerves, blood vessels, and metabolic effects. Hunter Wessells, MD, FACS, explains how health care professionals can treat urinary and sexual complications to improve the quality of life for their patients.

What content did you enjoy most from the blog over the past year? What would you like to see more of in 2024? Let us know in the comments below.

About

Diabetes Discoveries and Practice Blog
Dialogue with thought leaders on emerging trends in diabetes care

