Tap into NIDDK’s Free Professional Development Courses
Learn more about NIDDK’s professional and continuing education modules— to enhance knowledge and skills around caring for patients with chronic conditions like obesity, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease (CKD).
Caring for patients with complex, chronic conditions is not easy. It can be difficult to stay current and informed in an ever-changing field. That’s why NIDDK developed education modules for pharmacists, diabetes educators, and registered dietitians. The education modules address a range of topics, from the use of Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, to nutrition management for kidney disease patients and discussing renal replacement therapy options.
We encourage you to check out our resources, and best of all, they are available to view for free!
- Counseling Patients on NSAID Use to Prevent Kidney Injury
Understand how to safely use NSAIDs in high-risk patients and the role of pharmacists in managing CKD.
- Helping Diabetes Educators Care for Patients with Kidney Disease
Get prepared to address the kidney complications of diabetes with modules focused on a specific aspect of managing kidney disease.
- CKD Nutrition Management Training Program
Engage in activities and case studies to equip you for counseling patients who have CKD.
- CKD Management for Pharmacists
Learn how to identify and mange CKD in patients and better understand your role in addressing current controversies in care.
- CKD & Nutrition for Dietetic Educators
Learn how to teach students and interns about nutrition interventions for CKD patients.
- Kidney Disease Education Lesson Builder
Understand how to create and implement lesson plans for counseling patients with CKD about managing their disease and preparing for renal replacement therapy (RRT).
- Glomerular Disease Primer
Find information on kidney anatomy, physiology, and histology and several major glomerular diseases.
To learn more about our professional and continuing education resources, including how to earn CME & CE credit from accredited partner organizations for some of these courses, visit the professional education section of our website.
