Tap into NIDDK’s Free Professional Development Courses

Learn more about NIDDK’s professional and continuing education modules— to enhance knowledge and skills around caring for patients with chronic conditions like obesity, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

Caring for patients with complex, chronic conditions is not easy. It can be difficult to stay current and informed in an ever-changing field. That’s why NIDDK developed education modules for pharmacists, diabetes educators, and registered dietitians. The education modules address a range of topics, from the use of Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, or NSAIDs, to nutrition management for kidney disease patients and discussing renal replacement therapy options.

We encourage you to check out our resources, and best of all, they are available to view for free!

To learn more about our professional and continuing education resources, including how to earn CME & CE credit from accredited partner organizations for some of these courses, visit the professional education section of our website.