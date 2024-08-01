Frequent Hemodialysis Network Daily Trial

U.S. flag

Learn more about the results of the Frequent Hemodialysis Network (FHN) Daily Trial, a long-term study that sought to understand how increasing hemodialysis to six times a week from the standard of three times a week may result in improved heart health.

Last Reviewed August 2024