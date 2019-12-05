Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a GFR dial.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a GFR dial.

Caption

Intended for use by providers when explaining estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) results, this dial shows how certain eGFR values fall into healthy and unhealthy ranges. A GFR that is = 60 or higher is in the normal range. A GFR below 60 may mean

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

223 KB | 1245 x 820

File Type

JPG