Pre-receipt Webinar for Chronic Kidney Diseases of UnceRtain Etiology (CKDu) in Agricultural Communities (CURE) Research Consortium FOAs

Background

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) and the Fogarty International Center (FIC) issued the following three Funding Opportunity Announcements (FOAs) for the Chronic Kidney Diseases of UnceRtain Etiology (CKDu) in Agricultural Communities (CURE) Research Consortium, RFA-DK-20-017, RFA-DK-20-018 and RFA-DK-20-019.

This Notice is to inform potential applicants that NIDDK, NIEHS and FIC will host a pre-application webinar on August 17, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) for those interested in learning more about the FOAs.

Meeting Purpose

NIDDK, NIEHS and FIC staff will provide programmatic information about the FOAs and the application review process, as well as answer questions from prospective applicants. The webinar is open to all prospective applicants, although participation in the webinar is not required to submit an application to RFA-DK-20-017, RFA-DK-20-018 or RFA-DK-20-019.

Prospective applicants are highly encouraged to submit their questions regarding the FOA in advance of the webinar to ckduconsortiumfoa@niddk.nih.gov by COB August 14, 2020. Time permitting, participants also will be able to ask questions during the webinar.

Following the webinar, a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document will be posted to this website. This document may subsequently be updated without additional notice.

Registration Deadline

August 16, 2020