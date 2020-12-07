NMRI Virtual West Regional Meeting

Event Details

Event Details Agenda Abstracts

Event Details

Background

More than 300 researchers have participated in NMRI workshops in the past decade, and approximately 100 are active members. The success of the NMRI, a network that is “owned” by its members and supported by the NIDDK, begins with the dedication of senior investigators who mentor and serve as role models for junior investigators. The participation of active members and the recruitment of new members is a primary reason for the Network’s success in the past and the reason for confidence that it will continue to grow in the future.

To see if you qualify for NMRI membership, please complete and submit this Criteria Form.

Travel Awards

(For the safety of our speakers and participants the NMRI West Regional Meeting will be held virtually. No travel awards will be provided for the meeting.)