Celebrating the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin in 2021—Diabetes Symposium, Heterogeneity of Diabetes: Beta Cells, Phenotypes and Precision Medicine, June 2–3, 2021. This symposium will capitalize on diabetes research excellence and bring together research leaders to tackle the challenges and opportunities presented by investigation of the heterogeneity of diabetes and to inform on the next steps for research in this area. We look forward to this symposium facilitating engagement and stimulating collaboration among participants through discussions, highlighting critical knowledge gaps and novel approaches in diabetes research.
Registration Deadline
May 21, 2021
June 2, 2021
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Opening Remarks
NIH and CIHR
- Meeting Objectives
Dr. Norman Rosenblum, Scientific Director, Institute of Nutrition, Metabolism and Diabetes (INMD), CIHR
Dr. William Cefalu, Director, Division of Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Metabolic Diseases, NIDDK
Session 1 — Islet Biology In Health And Diabetes
Part 1: Islet Microenvironment
- 10:30 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.
- Islet Microenvironment: Islet Cell Interactions and Heterogeneity
Mark Huising, University of California, Davis
- Beta Cell Heterogeneity
Richard Benninger, University of Colorado
- Islet Microenvironment: Islet Pericytes and Macrophages
Joana Almaca, University of Miami
- Exocrine Pancreas Inflammation and Islet Function
Rebecca Hull-Meichle, University of Washington
- Lessons Learned from Human Islet Studies
Patrick MacDonald, University of Alberta
- Panel Discussion
- 12:05 p.m. – 12:20 p.m.
- Health Break
Part 2: Islet Engineering
- 12:20 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Engineering Islet Endocrine Cells from Stem Cells
Francis Lynn, The University of British Columbia
- Engineering the Islet Niche
Juan Melero-Martin, Harvard University
- Engineering Islet Organoids for Immune Evasion
Eiji Yoshihara, The Lundquist Institute
- Engineering Encapsulation for Replacement Therapy
Cherie Stabler, University of Florida
- Engineering Islets on a Chip
Maike Sander, University of California, San Diego
- Panel Discussion
- 2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
- Health Break
Part 3: Beta Cell Stress and Death in Type 1 and Type 2 Diabetes
- 2:15 p.m. – 3:35 p.m.
- Beta Cell Stress Pathways in Diabetes
Carmella Evans-Molina, Indiana University
- Beta Cell Senescence in Diabetes
Peter Thompson, University of Manitoba
- Targeting Beta Cell Unfolded Protein Response in Type 1 Diabetes
Feyza Engin, University of Wisconsin–Madison
- Targeting Beta Cell Stress Pathways from Cells to Clinical Trial
Anath Shalev, The University of Alabama
Session 2 — Heterogeneity Of Diabetic Phenotypes Before And After Diagnosis, Impact On Management And Treatment
Part 1: Diversity of Phenotypes and Pathophysiological Endotypes, Impact on Prognosis and Personalized Treatment, Current Research and Knowledge Gaps
- 3:35 p.m. – 5:10 p.m.
- Type 1 Diabetes
Maria Redondo, Baylor College of Medicine
- Pre-diabetes/Type 2 Diabetes
John Dennis, University of Exeter
- T2D in Youth—Phenotypes and Clinical Progression
Kristen Nadeau, University of Colorado
- Type 3C Diabetes: Misdiagnosis, Surveillance
Melena Bellin, University of Minnesota
- Rare and Atypical Forms of Diabetes Characterization from Monogenic to Polygenic Diabetes
Miriam Udler, Massachusetts General Hospital
- Panel Discussion
- 5:10 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
- Summary
Norman Rosenblum, INMD, CIHR, and/or William Cefalu, NIDDK
June 3, 2021
- 10:00 a.m. – 10:05 a.m.
- Welcome Remarks
Norman Rosenblum, INMD, CIHR, and/or William Cefalu, NIDDK
Part 2: Determinants of Pathophysiological and Clinical Phenotypes, Tools and Strategies for Their Characterization
- 10:05 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.
- The Interplay Between Environmental and Genetic Factors Determining Diabetes Phenotypes
Satya Dash, University of Toronto
- Multiomics/Microbiomics Profiling for Revealing Molecular and Clinical Phenotypes
Wenyu Zhou, Tempus
- Is It Possible to Predict Phenotypes? Can Novel Technologies Help?
Michael Snyder, Stanford University
- Integration of Electronic Health Records and Big Data as Part of Multidimensional Phenotyping Approach
Gillian Booth, University of Toronto
- Panel Discussion
- 12:05 p.m. – 12:25 p.m.
- Health Break
Session 3 — Precision Medicine In Diabetes
Moderators: Norman Rosenblum, INMD, CIHR and William Cefalu, NIDDK
- 12:25 p.m. – 12:55 p.m.
- The Power and Promise of Artificial Intelligence: How It Will Revolutionize Clinical Care
TBD
- 12:55 p.m. – 1:25 p.m.
- The Future of Precision Medicine and How It Will Transform Diabetes Care
Jose Florez, Massachusetts General Hospital
- 1:25 p.m. – 2:40 p.m.
- Panel Discussion: Considering Our Increased Understanding of the Concept of Heterogeneity, What Does the Future Look Like for Diabetes Research?
- 2:40 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.
- Wrap-Up/Closing Remarks
Norman Rosenblum, INMD, CIHR, and William Cefalu, NIDDK
- 2:50 p.m.
- Adjournment