Healthy Reference Tissue and Standards Workshop

Background

Multiple cell and tissue atlas projects are underway around the globe. These efforts aim to produce community resources and foster an understanding of health and disease. Key needs for these atlas-building efforts include the following:

for multiple molecular modalities that can be adopted easily by the research community to improve quality assurance/quality control and to ensure consistent, precise, and accurate measures over time Appropriate Healthy Reference Tissue benchmarks as comparators for disease

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases is planning a public workshop to discuss the challenges and best practices for obtaining and using healthy reference tissue as a benchmark for disease and for assessing the technical variability of imaging and -omic assays. This workshop also will identify state-of-the-art, fit-for-purpose standards for these assays and stimulate discussion of the next generation of standards. The workshop aims to address these issues through the lens of kidney precision medicine while surfacing lessons learned from other fields and sharing solutions that could enhance all atlas-building efforts broadly.

Registration Deadline

July 22, 2022