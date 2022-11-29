Pre-Application Webinar and Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for RFA-DK-22-017 "NIDDK Information Network Coordinating Unit" and RFA-DK-22-018 Pancreas Knowledgebase Program

Event Details

Event Details Agenda

Event Details

Background

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) will hold pre-application webinars on the following dates and times for two funding opportunities: RFA-DK-22-017 “NIDDK Information Network Coordinating Unit: dkNET-CU” and RFA-DK-22-018 “Human Islet Research Network (HIRN) Pancreas Knowledgebase Program (PanKbase)”.

Nov. 29, 2022

Pre-Application Webinar for RFA-DK-22-017, “NIDDK Information Network Coordinating Unit: dkNET-CU”

1–2:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Pre-Application Webinar for RFA-DK-22-017, “NIDDK Information Network Coordinating Unit: dkNET-CU” 1–2:30 p.m. Eastern Time Dec. 6, 2022

Pre-Application Webinar for RFA-DK-22-018, “Human Islet Research Network (HIRN) Pancreas Knowledgebase Program (PanKbase)”

1–2:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Meeting Objectives

These webinars will include overviews of the programs and their unique aspects, followed by question-and-answer sessions. The webinars will conclude with an open question-and-answer session.

The dkNET Coordinating Unit (dkNET-CU) will direct the continued development and expansion of the NIDDK Information Network (dkNET). dkNET supports the NIDDK community’s needs in data science by providing an information portal that connects users to data, analytical tools, and other biomedical research resources. Additionally, dkNET supports researchers by providing a hub for data-driven hypothesis generation; a suite of tools that assist users in FAIR (Findable, Accessible, Interoperable, Reusable) practice and in improving rigor and reproducibility in research; and a variety of programs to enhance community engagement and workforce development. The dkNET-CU will be responsible for providing the scientific direction, vision, and administrative management to advance dkNET goals.

The Human Islet Research Network (HIRN) Pancreas Knowledgebase Program (PanKbase) will be responsible for developing a centralized resource of the human pancreas for diabetes research that will provide access to deeply curated high-quality datasets, knowledge in computable forms, and advanced data science tools and workflows, and will enable open and reproducible multidisciplinary collaboration toward accelerating biomarker and therapeutic target development. The program will become a component of the Human Islet Research Network (HIRN).

Questions can be pre-submitted at GrantsInfo@nih.gov by 11:59 p.m. local time the day before each webinar.

Registration Deadline

December 5, 2022