Neurourology: Bridging Basic and Clinical Science to Understand Urologic Disease

Background
Neural mechanisms underlie a range of benign urologic diseases and conditions. Altered innervation of the bladder, urethra, ureters, prostate, erectile tissue, and/or other pelvic structures has a range of effects—including pain, dysfunction, and/or cross-sensitization—contributing to a spectrum of urologic diseases and conditions.
The NIDDK-sponsored workshop held in May 2019, Neuroscience in Urology Think Tank, engaged participants with complementary expertise in urology, neurology, neuroscience, developmental neurobiology, and neuroimmunology.
This follow-on workshop will serve as an opportunity to evaluate the existing body of basic and translational research and more recent advances in the field.
Meeting Objectives
The overall goal of this workshop is to identify persistent gaps in knowledge related to the interaction between the nervous system and the genitourinary system; how that interaction contributes to benign urologic diseases and disorders; and how multidisciplinary basic, translational, and clinical research can fill these gaps and ultimately enhance prevention, diagnosis, and therapy of benign urologic conditions.
Focus areas will include—
- Sensory and autonomic innervation, neuroimmune mechanisms, interoception, and cross-organ sensitization in genitourinary function and pathophysiology
- Clinical and translational tools and technologies informing research and management strategies, including optogenetics, neuroimaging, and neuromodulation therapies
- Strategies to connect neurobiology to social, behavioral, or psychosocial factors
- Targeting neurobiological etiologies of urologic disease with novel therapies
Registration Deadline
August 1, 2022
August 22, 2022
- 8:00 a.m. – 8:05 a.m.
- National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) Welcome
Robert Star, M.D., NIDDK
- 8:05 a.m. – 8:15 a.m.
- A Broader Approach to “Neurourology”—Integrating Knowledge across Diseases and Conditions
Julie Barthold, M.D., NIDDK
Victoria Spruance, Ph.D., NIDDK
Session I: Where Are We Now?
- 8:15 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
- Genitourinary Innervation: New Concepts and Opportunities for Translation
Janet Keast, Ph.D., The University of Melbourne
- 8:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.
- The Spinal Cord Injury-Gut-Immune Axis
Phillip Popovich, Ph.D., The Ohio State University
- 8:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
- Cross-Organ Sensitization: Clinical Relevance of the Gastrointestinal Urology Connection
Stuart Brierley, Ph.D., Flinders University
- 9:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.
- What Are the Clinical Gaps and Challenges in Neurourology?
Ugur Yilmaz Anatolian, M.D., Eastern Virginia Medical School
- 9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
- Panel Discussion: What Are Gaps and New Opportunities in Clinical and Translational Neurourology?
Moderator: Claire Yang, M.D., University of Washington
- 9:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
- Poster Lightning Talks and Discussion
- 10:30 a.m. – 10:50 a.m.
- Break and View Posters in the Atrium
Session II: Neural Concepts and Their Relevance to Research Models and Disease
- 10:50 a.m. – 11:05 a.m.
- Sensory Circuits
Nathan Tykocki, Ph.D., Michigan State University
- 11:05 a.m. – 11:20 a.m.
- Autonomic Neuropathy in Genitourinary Disease
Rodica Pop-Busui, M.D., Ph.D., University of Michigan
- 11:20 a.m. – 11:35 a.m.
- Neural Control of Vesicourethral Function
James Hokanson, Ph.D., Medical College of Wisconsin
- 11:35 a.m. – 11:50 a.m.
- Neuroimmune Concepts in Pelvic Pain
Praveen Thumbikat, DVM, Ph.D., Northwestern University
- 11:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m.
- Panel Discussion: How Can We Enhance the Relevance of Research Models to Disease?
Moderator: Margaret Vizzard, University of Vermont
- 12:20 p.m. – 1:20 p.m.
- Lunch
Session III: Clinical and Translational Tools and Technologies
- 1:20 p.m. – 1:35 p.m.
- Urodynamics: Novel Approaches and Concepts
Adam Klausner, M.D., Virginia Commonwealth University
- 1:35 p.m. – 1:50 p.m.
- Predicting Functional Effects of Lower Urinary Tract Neuromodulation with Computational Models
Zachary Danziger, Ph.D., Florida International University
- 1:50 p.m. – 2:05 p.m.
- Using Optogenetics to Understand and Treat Urologic Disease
Benedict Kolber, Ph.D., The University of Texas at Dallas
- 2:05 p.m. – 2:20 p.m.
- Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging to Improve Phenotyping of Urologic Diseases and Conditions
Rose Khavari, M.D., Houston Methodist Hospital Research Institute
- 2:20 p.m. – 2:50 p.m.
- Panel Discussion: How Can We Leverage State-of-the-Art Technologies to Inform Translation of Neurourology Concepts?
Moderator: Gene Civillico, Ph.D., Northeastern University
- 2:50 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.
- Break and View Posters
- 3:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
- Breakouts I — Roadblocks
Incorporating Neural Concepts into Models of Disease
Clinical and Translational Tools and Technologies
Connecting Neurobiology to Social, Behavioral, and Psychosocial Factors Therapeutic Targets and Strategies
- 4:45 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
- Report Back — Discussion
- 5:30 p.m.
- Adjournment
August 23, 2022
- 8:25 a.m - 8:30 a.m.
- Welcome to Day 2
Session IV: Intersection between Neurobiology and Social, Behavioral, and Psychosocial Factors
- 8:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.
- Biopsychosocial Impacts on Urinary Function and Behaviors
Stuart Reynolds, M.D., M.P.H., Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- 8:45 a.m. – 9:00 a.m.
- Interoception: Overview and Relevance to Urinary Function
Lisa Stowers, Ph.D., Scripps Research Institute
- 9:00 a.m. – 9:15 a.m.
- Stress Effects on Urologic Function
Julie Carlsten, Christianson Ph.D., University of Kansas Medical Center
- 9:15 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
- Panel Discussion: How Can Neuroscientists and Clinical Scientists Collaborate to Identify the Most Relevant Variables and Targets?
Moderator: Alayne Markland, D.O., M.S., The University of Alabama at Birmingham
- 9:45 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.
- Poster Lightning Talks and Discussion
- 10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
- Break and View Posters
Session V: Targeting Neurobiological Etiologies of Disease with Novel Therapies
- 10:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
- Central Neuromodulation: Pain
Jason Kutch, Ph.D., University of Southern California
- 11:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
- Central Neuromodulation: Function
Charles Hubscher, Ph.D., University of Louisville
- 11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
- Peripheral Neuromodulation of Pelvic and Urological Function: Devices and Targets
Mario Romero-Ortega, Ph.D., University of Houston
- 11:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
- Targeting Ion Channels
Kara Marshall, Ph.D., Baylor College of Medicine
- 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
- Panel Discussion: What Are the Most Promising Interventions to Prioritize?
Moderator: Margot Damaser, Ph.D., Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute
- 12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.
- Lunch
- 1:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Breakouts II — Strategies
Incorporating Neural Concepts into Models of Disease
Clinical and Translational Tools and Technologies
Connecting Neurobiology to Social, Behavioral, and Psychosocial Factors
Therapeutic Targets and Strategies
- 3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m.
- Report Back — Discussion
- 3:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Break
- 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Pulling It All Together
Report-out by Session
Prioritize Research Needs
- 5:00 p.m.
- Adjournment
Hotel Accommodations
There are many lodging options within close proximity of the NIH Natcher Conference Center. Search "hotels near NIH campus Bethesda MD".
Visitor Information
Information on visiting the NIH, campus maps, shuttle schedules, driving directions, security, and more can be found on the NIH Visitor Information page