  4. Neurourology: Bridging Basic and Clinical Science to Understand Urologic Disease
Background

Neural mechanisms underlie a range of benign urologic diseases and conditions. Altered innervation of the bladder, urethra, ureters, prostate, erectile tissue, and/or other pelvic structures has a range of effects—including pain, dysfunction, and/or cross-sensitization—contributing to a spectrum of urologic diseases and conditions. The NIDDK-sponsored workshop held in May 2019, Neuroscience in Urology Think Tank, engaged participants with complementary expertise in urology, neurology, neuroscience, developmental neurobiology, and neuroimmunology.

This follow-on workshop will serve as an opportunity to evaluate the existing body of basic and translational research and more recent advances in the field.

Meeting Objectives

The overall goal of this workshop is to identify persistent gaps in knowledge related to the interaction between the nervous system and the genitourinary system; how that interaction contributes to benign urologic diseases and disorders; and how multidisciplinary basic, translational, and clinical research can fill these gaps and ultimately enhance prevention, diagnosis, and therapy of benign urologic conditions.

Focus areas will include—

  • Sensory and autonomic innervation, neuroimmune mechanisms, interoception, and cross-organ sensitization in genitourinary function and pathophysiology
  • Clinical and translational tools and technologies informing research and management strategies, including optogenetics, neuroimaging, and neuromodulation therapies
  • Strategies to connect neurobiology to social, behavioral, or psychosocial factors
  • Targeting neurobiological etiologies of urologic disease with novel therapies

August 1, 2022

