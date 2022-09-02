Pre-Application Webinar for Interventions that Address Structural Racism to Reduce Kidney Health Disparities FOAs

Event Details

Event Details Agenda

Event Details

Background

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) will host a pre-application webinar for those interested in learning more about Funding Opportunity Announcements (FOAs):

RFA-DK-22-014: Interventions that Address Structural Racism to reduce Kidney Health Disparities – (U01- Clinical Trial Required)

RFA-DK-22-015: Interventions that Address Structural Racism to Reduce Kidney Health Disparities – Research Coordinating Center (U24 - Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

Meeting Objectives

NIH staff members will provide a brief overview of the two FOAs and explain the goals and objectives of each. The webinar is open to all prospective applicants, though participation in the webinar is not required for submitting an application.

Submit your FOA questions by close of business August 29 to Dr. Raquel Greer at raquel.greer@nih.gov. Time permitting, participants will also be able to ask questions during the webinar.

Who can attend?

The webinar is open to all prospective applicants but is not required to apply to RFA-DK-22-014 or RFA-DK-22-015.

Participants requiring sign language interpretation and/or other reasonable accommodations should contact, raquel.greer@nih.gov at least 5 days before the event.

The webinar slide deck and a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document will be posted to this page after the meeting. The FAQ document may subsequently be updated without additional notice.

Registration Deadline

August 31, 2022