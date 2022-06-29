Pre-Application Webinar for Institutional Network Awards for Research Training
RegistrationRegister Now
Event Details
Background
NIDDK’s Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases (KUH) is hosting a second preapplication webinar to address questions related to PAR-20-220 Institutional Network Award for Promoting Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Research Training (U2C-Clinical Trial Not Allowed).
Per NOT-DK-20-023, PAR-20-220 is offered in lieu of KUH participation in PA-20-142.
Pre-meeting Resources
- First Preapplication Webinar June 16, 2020
- FAQ Response to PAR-20-220 (PDF, 161.31 KB)
After the webinar, this document will be updated to reflect new questions posed by the community. This document may be updated subsequently without additional notice.
Meeting Objectives
- give programmatic information about the FOA
- provide information about the application review process
- answer questions submitted by you and prospective applicants
Submit your PAR-20-220 questions by close of business June 22 to kuhtraining@niddk.nih.gov.
Who can attend?
The webinar is open to all prospective applicants but is not required to apply to PAR-20-220.
Registration Deadline
June 28, 2022
Event Logistics
Location
Webinar
Time: 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. EDT
Registered participants will receive the link to join the webinar prior to the meeting via email.
Contacts
Program Contact
Victoria Spruance
NIDDK
T: 301-827-5091
Meeting Logistics Contact
Danielle Johnikin
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990