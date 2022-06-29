U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Pre-Application Webinar for Institutional Network Awards for Research Training

NIDDK’s Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases (KUH) is hosting a second preapplication webinar to address questions related to PAR-20-220 Institutional Network Award for Promoting Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Research Training (U2C-Clinical Trial Not Allowed).

Per NOT-DK-20-023, PAR-20-220 is offered in lieu of KUH participation in PA-20-142.

Pre-meeting Resources

  • First Preapplication Webinar June 16, 2020
  • FAQ Response to PAR-20-220 (PDF, 161.31 KB)
    After the webinar, this document will be updated to reflect new questions posed by the community. This document may be updated subsequently without additional notice.

Meeting Objectives

  • give programmatic information about the FOA
  • provide information about the application review process
  • answer questions submitted by you and prospective applicants

Submit your PAR-20-220 questions by close of business June 22 to kuhtraining@niddk.nih.gov.

Who can attend?

The webinar is open to all prospective applicants but is not required to apply to PAR-20-220.

June 28, 2022

Location

Webinar

Time: 12:00 - 1:00 p.m. EDT

Registered participants will receive the link to join the webinar prior to the meeting via email.

Program Contact
Victoria Spruance
NIDDK
T: 301-827-5091

Meeting Logistics Contact
Danielle Johnikin
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

