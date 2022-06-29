Pre-Application Webinar for Institutional Network Awards for Research Training

Event Details

Background

NIDDK’s Division of Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Diseases (KUH) is hosting a second preapplication webinar to address questions related to PAR-20-220 Institutional Network Award for Promoting Kidney, Urologic, and Hematologic Research Training (U2C-Clinical Trial Not Allowed).

Per NOT-DK-20-023, PAR-20-220 is offered in lieu of KUH participation in PA-20-142.

Pre-meeting Resources

First Preapplication Webinar June 16, 2020

FAQ Response to PAR-20-220 (PDF, 161.31 KB)

After the webinar, this document will be updated to reflect new questions posed by the community. This document may be updated subsequently without additional notice.

Meeting Objectives

give programmatic information about the FOA

provide information about the application review process

answer questions submitted by you and prospective applicants

Submit your PAR-20-220 questions by close of business June 22 to kuhtraining@niddk.nih.gov.

Who can attend?

The webinar is open to all prospective applicants but is not required to apply to PAR-20-220.

Registration Deadline

June 28, 2022