Stakeholder Engagement Innovation Centers for Advancing Health Equity in Type 2 and Type 1 Diabetes Research (U2C - Clinical Trial Not Allowed) Pre-Application Webinar

Event Details

Background

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) will hold a pre-application webinar on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time for two funding opportunities, RFA-DK-22-001 Stakeholder Engagement Innovation Center for Advancing Health Equity in Type 2 Diabetes Research (U2C - Clinical Trial Not Allowed) and RFA-DK-22-019 Stakeholder Engagement Innovation Center for Advancing Health Equity in Type 1 Diabetes Research (U2C - Clinical Trial Not Allowed).

Meeting Objectives

This webinar will include an overview of the Stakeholder Engagement Innovation Center initiatives, followed by presentations on the unique aspects of each funding opportunity (RFA-DK-22-001 and RFA-DK-22-019) with question and answer sessions for each. The webinar will conclude with a final, open question and answer session.

The Stakeholder Engagement Innovation Centers for Advancing Health Equity in Type 2 and Type 1 Diabetes Research (SEIC-T2D/T1D) will provide highly specialized research resources to accelerate use of appropriate methods and meaningful and equitable engagement of individuals from- and communities of diverse backgrounds and sectors in developing the research priorities and activities that involve them, particularly NIH designated health disparity populations, underserved communities, and those with the highest proportion of diabetes-related morbidity and mortality. The SEIC-T2D/T1D will provide highly specialized research resources to support field and clinical investigators by fully embedding communities, patients, and other stakeholders into the full spectrum of research activities through expert consultations and education in principles and methods of community-engaged research. The SEIC-T2D/T1D will also establish a network consisting of multidisciplinary research investigators, including those from underrepresented groups, with expertise in diabetes mellitus and community-engaged methods, community experts with lived experiences, and representatives of various health and other organizations deemed essential for addressing disparities and advancing health equity in T2D/T1D prevention and treatment.

Questions can be pre-submitted at GrantsInfo@nih.gov by 11:59 PM local time on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Registration Deadline

August 1, 2022