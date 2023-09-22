Event Details

The 2023 Annual Mid-Atlantic Diabetes and Obesity Research Symposium is co-organized by the Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch (DEOB) at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH); the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; University of Maryland School of Medicine and The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine.

The goal of this meeting is to encourage scientific exchanges, interactions, and collaborations at the regional level.

Submission Deadline

August 31, 2023

Submitting Abstracts

Participants in the 2023 Mid-Atlantic Diabetes and Obesity Research Symposium are encouraged to submit poster abstracts. You must register for the Symposium in order to submit an abstract. A small number of abstracts will be chosen for a “hot topic” (10-minute) oral presentation. The remaining abstracts will be scheduled for a 2-minute blitz presentation in addition to poster presentation. All posters and short talk will be in-person only.

All abstracts must be submitted via email to Janiya Peters of The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc., with “Mid-Atlantic Abstract” in the subject line. Abstract submissions should be no longer than 250 words (not including name and affiliation). Please make sure to read the formatting requirements below very carefully. It is extremely important that you follow these specifications.

Formatting Requirements

The abstract should be an MS Word document, typed and single-spaced using Times New Roman font. Everything but the title should be in normal, 12-point font. The abstract’s title should be Bold, 16-Point, Title Case font and should clearly represent the nature of the investigation. On the first line after the title, list the authors’ first and last names, degree, affiliation, city, state, and country. Separate multiple authors with a semicolon and underline the primary author’s name (one primary author per abstract). Primary author’s email address must be included under the list of author’s. Use one blank line between the title and the body of the abstract and between paragraphs. The abstract file name should follow this format: primary author’s LastName_FirstWordOfTitle (e.g., Zucker_Effects). Please ensure that your abstract is the correct length (250 words or less) and use 1-inch margins. The use of standard abbreviations is desirable (e.g., RBC), as well as standard symbols for units of measure (e.g., kg, g, mg, mL, L, and %). Place nonstandard or unusual abbreviations within parentheses after the full word the first time that it appears. Use numerals to indicate numbers, except to begin sentences. Do not use subtitles (e.g., Methods, Results). Simple tables or graphs may be included; however, they must fit within the designated abstract space of one page.

Organize the body of the abstract as follows: