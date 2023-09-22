U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Meetings & Workshops
  4. Annual Mid-Atlantic Diabetes and Obesity Research Symposium
View Meetings & Workshops
Banner for the 2023 Annual Mid-Atlantic Diabetes and Obesity Research Symposium

2023 Annual Mid-Atlantic Diabetes and Obesity Research Symposium

Location Contacts

Registration

Register Now
Register by
Event Details Agenda Travel Abstracts

Event Details

Meeting Objectives

The goal of this meeting is to encourage scientific exchanges, interactions, and collaborations at the regional level.

Background

The 2023 Annual Mid-Atlantic Diabetes and Obesity Research Symposium is co-organized by the Diabetes, Endocrinology, and Obesity Branch (DEOB) at the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), National Institutes of Health (NIH); the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania; University of Maryland School of Medicine and The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine.

Organizing Committee

  • Rebecca Brown
  • Aaron Cypess
  • Carol Haft
  • Connie Noguchi
  • Marc Reitman
  • Patrick Seale (Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania)
  • Arthur Sherman
  • Simeon Taylor (University of Maryland School of Medicine)
  • William Wong (The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine)

Abstract Deadline

August 31, 2023

Registration Deadline

September 15, 2023

Event Logistics

Registration

Register Now
Register by

Location

Natcher Conference Center
Building 45, NIH
Bethesda, MD 20892

Map It

Contacts

Program Contact
Juan Quiel, Ph.D.
NIDDK
T: 301-451-3389

Meeting Logistics
Janiya Peters
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

Share this page

Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest