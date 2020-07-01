Stephanie Chung, M.B.B.S.

Research Goal

Our overall goal is to minimize the burden of diabetes health disparities across the lifespan through improving diabetes prevention and management. By elucidating the complex association of biological, social and environmental factors to the pathogenesis of cardiometabolic diseases, we will evaluate current paradigms and promote the development of novel screening and therapeutic strategies.

Current Research

Type 2 diabetes is a leading cause of death and disability worldwide, especially in minority populations. Moreover, type 2 diabetes is no longer only an adult disease, it now accounts for ~50% of cases in African-American youth. In the United States, African-American women and adolescents have the highest rates of newly diagnosed diabetes and obesity and a high disease burden. To reduce this impact, early disease detection and treatment are vital, but the success of these programs rests with population-specific screening and therapeutic strategies. Our research program aims to delineate the contribution of biological, social and lifestyle factors to the risk for and the treatment of diabetes and cardiometabolic disease. Current projects focus on individuals of African ancestry and range across the lifespan to account for variations in risk susceptibility by age, genetics and environmental exposures. Our adult study, The Federal Women’s Study (NCT01809288), is a unique protocol in African immigrant, African-American and White women who are federal government employees or contractors, that was designed to evaluate the upstream pathways in hepatic lipid and glucose metabolism. In youth, our study “Therapeutic targets in African-American youth with type 2 diabetes” will address diabetes disparities in youth by evaluating reasons for metformin non-responsiveness while simultaneously investigating novel pharmacologic strategies and pharmacogenetic targets.

Applying our Research

Our research will help to identify the earliest signs of glucose dysregulation and treatment non-responsiveness to provide population-specific evidence for the development of diabetes screening and therapeutic strategies. Our research group also partners with various non-profit organizations and The Children’s National Medical Center in Washington DC to advocate for pediatric health and awareness of obesity and diabetes in the greater DC metro area.

Need for Further Study

Childhood obesity is a major public health concern and the most important risk factor for type 2 diabetes development in youth. The obesity epidemic is now observed even in groups of children who until recent years were faced with poor growth and undernutrition, e.g. childhood and adult survivors of severe congenital heart disease. A rapid decline in insulin secretion characterizes the increased rate of progression to type 2 diabetes and tools that can characterize the rapidity of this physiologic decompensation are urgently needed. In addition, oral treatment of type 2 diabetes in youth is limited to metformin, but metformin response is variable; up to 50% of youth require additional therapy to maintain glucose levels within the normal range. More research is needed to identify the possible reasons for metformin non-responsiveness and to inform new strategies for diabetes risk prediction and treatment in youth.