U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Meetings & Workshops
  4. Data Management & Sharing (DMS) Webinar 1: Writing a DMS Plan
View Meetings & Workshops
Web banner for the meeting page titled "Data Management & Sharing (DMS) Webinar Series"

Data Management & Sharing (DMS) Webinar 1: Writing a DMS Plan

Contacts

Registration

Register Now
Register by
Event Details Agenda

Event Details

Purpose

“Writing a DMS Plan” will provide an overview of DMS planning and highlight resources, including NIDDK-specific guidance and tools, that are available to investigators. Participants will learn how data librarians can help investigators manage their data throughout the data life cycle and how one institution is supporting their investigators.

Meeting Objectives

  • Identify the DMS tools and resources available from NIH and NIDDK.
  • Find out where to go for help with planning, managing, and sharing data.
  • Learn how institutions may support DMS throughout the research life cycle.

Background

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) is hosting a multipart Data Management & Sharing (DMS) Webinar Series to provide education and outreach to the NIDDK scientific community about topics in data management and sharing.

Session 1 of this webinar series, “Writing a DMS Plan,” will present concepts to consider when developing a DMS plan. Resources from NIH, NIH institutes—including NIDDK—and research institutions can make the writing process easier. Additionally, many of these resources aid investigators during implementation when they are collecting data and submitting data to a repository as outlined in the DMS plan.

Registration Deadline

April 24, 2023

Event Logistics

Registration

Register Now
Register by

Location

Webinar

Once registered, Zoom will provide a connection link via email.

Contacts

Program Contacts
Michelle Engle
RTI International
T: 919-541-6755

Reaya Reuss
NIDDK
T: 301-402-7322

Meeting Logistics
John Hare
The Scientific Consulting Group, Inc.
T: 301-670-4990

Share this page

Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest