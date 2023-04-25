Data Management & Sharing (DMS) Webinar 1: Writing a DMS Plan

Event Details

Purpose

“Writing a DMS Plan” will provide an overview of DMS planning and highlight resources, including NIDDK-specific guidance and tools, that are available to investigators. Participants will learn how data librarians can help investigators manage their data throughout the data life cycle and how one institution is supporting their investigators.

Meeting Objectives

Identify the DMS tools and resources available from NIH and NIDDK.

Find out where to go for help with planning, managing, and sharing data.

Learn how institutions may support DMS throughout the research life cycle.

Background

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) is hosting a multipart Data Management & Sharing (DMS) Webinar Series to provide education and outreach to the NIDDK scientific community about topics in data management and sharing.

Session 1 of this webinar series, “Writing a DMS Plan,” will present concepts to consider when developing a DMS plan. Resources from NIH, NIH institutes—including NIDDK—and research institutions can make the writing process easier. Additionally, many of these resources aid investigators during implementation when they are collecting data and submitting data to a repository as outlined in the DMS plan.

Registration Deadline

April 24, 2023