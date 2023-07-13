Data Management & Sharing (DMS) Webinar 4: The “R” in FAIR: Data Reuse

Event Details

Purpose

“The ‘R’ in FAIR: Data Reuse” will focus on what data contributors can do to increase the reusability of their data and how secondary use of shared data can advance scientific knowledge.

Meeting Objectives

Participants will learn—

How data generators benefit from making research data available for reuse.

How considerations for secondary analyses differ from analyses performed on primary data.

What tools are available to help data generators increase the reusability of their data.

How secondary researchers can find relevant data.

Background

The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) is hosting a multipart NIDDK Data Management & Sharing (DMS) Webinar Series to provide education and outreach to the NIDDK scientific community about data management and sharing topics.

Session 4 of this webinar series will explore what is possible when data are FAIR (findable, accessible, interoperable, and reusable) and how data contributors can increase the reusability of their data. Secondary research utilizes data derived from previous research to validate original study findings, generate new hypotheses, or answer new research questions. Examples of secondary research include meta-analyses, systematic reviews, and “big data” analysis efforts. The National Institutes of Health DMS policy will increase scientific data availability and potentially ignite further research to expand knowledge. Increased data reuse will benefit not only data consumers but also the primary data generators, whose work will be amplified.

Registration Deadline

July 13, 2023